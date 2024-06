Black Women Artists from Harlem and surrounding neighborhoods Invited to Participate in Portrait

"First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" In Partnership with The Children's Art Carnival & The Colored Girls Museum

By: The Children's Art Carnival

First Time I Saw Your Face/CAC + TCGM

Artists receive $2500, and Muses receive $500.

Contact

Karen Taylor Bass

kt@taylormademediapr.com

917-509-3061 Karen Taylor Bass917-509-3061

End

--The intersection of triumph and trauma in Black girlhood is beautifully captured in the portrait projectfocusing on the classic museum artifact "The Portrait." This project is a testament to the transformative power of art, seeking to elevate Black girls' often overlooked and underrepresented experiences into visual monuments. It offers a unique space to see Black girls in their girlhood, as only you, our esteemed artists, can truly portray.https://forms.gle/c7sgxijnPaTqtmPEAInitiated bywith support from the, this portrait series is not just about art. It's about empowerment. It's about Black girls and women expanding their boundaries, highlighting the inherent tensions and dangers they face, and celebrating their resilience. The project seeks to immortalize ordinary Black girls as monumental figures, and you, our talented artists, are the ones who will bring their stories to life.We invite women artists from, including the surrounding neighborhoods of, and, who identify as Black (African Diaspora) to select a young Black girl from their neighborhood, aged 7-18, to sit for a commissioned portrait. The selection will be based on the Artist's portfolio, their understanding of the project's theme, and their ability to capture the essence of the young Black girl in their work.Selected artists will be announced inand begin their portraits the same month. Completed portraits, framed and ready for installation, must be delivered to theat 62 Hamilton Terrace, New York, NY 10031, by 5 PM onArtists and muses will receive a fee, including supplies for the Artist.is commissioning these portraits as a work-for-hire contract. This means that while the Artist will retain the copyright to their work,will have the right to display and reproduce the portraits as part of theportrait series.will own completed portraits, journals, and video documentation and will become part of the permanent collection of the series.Theportrait project aims to establish Black Girlhood as a triumphant visual event, transforming exhibition walls into contemplation, healing, and remembrance sites. Black Girlhood, in the context of this project, refers to the unique experiences, challenges, and triumphs of young Black girls, and the project seeks to celebrate and honor these experiences through art.LINK HERE FOR RFP/Application:For more information about the project, visit Children's Art Carnival ( https://childrensartcarnival.org/ ) and The Colored Girls Museum (https://www.thecoloredgirlsmuseum.com/)For media contact and interviews: Karen Taylor Bass, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.