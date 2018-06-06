News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Treatibles To Showcase Phytocannabinoid Nutraceutical Products for Pets at SuperZoo Booth #365
Learn how phytocannabinoids can help pets stay calmer during July 4th festivities, summer travel and even summer storms
As pet families gear up for summer vacations and holidays like the 4th of July, Treatibles offers a variety of products that can help restore calm and balance in pets suffering from anxiety. Stop by the Treatibles booth #365 to see their product line firsthand and learn about the many benefits of hemp derived phytocannabinoids for pets.
Pet anxiety comes in many forms –including general, separation, situational, and noise phobia, to name a few. Summer travel, celebrations and especially July 4th festivities and fireworks can be frightening to our animal companions and trigger anxiety even in cats and dogs that are normally chill. In fact, statistics continuously show that more American pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year.
Summer also means travel time for many families. Many take their pet along for the journey. It is important to consider that travel, whether by car, boat or plane, can be stressful for some pets. Proactively working to prevent anxiety can help your pet and you feel more relaxed.
"Non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids have emerged as a very effective tool to help restore calm and balance in pets suffering from anxiety without them feeling sedated or altering their personalities,"
Treatibles features phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) grain-free chews, PCR oil dropper bottles with MCT coconut oil and PCR oil capsules.
In addition to helping ease anxiety, phytocannabinoids can be very effective in promoting healthy joints and digestion, maintaining the body's natural inflammatory response addressing discomfort, loss of appetite, nausea, seizures, end of life comfort, and more.
Most pet guardians report offering Treatibles approximately 30 minutes prior to a stressful situation, such as fireworks, trips in the car, flying the friendly skies or even expected thunderstorms can help curb their pet's anxiety.
Born from a passion to help pets and people thrive, Auntie Dolores, the parent company of Treatibles, was founded in 2008 on the values of compassionate care, superior ingredients sourced in the USA, consistent, reliable information and integrity. All Treatibles products are Compassion Certified™ and proudly made in the USA.
For more information, including 3rd party lab test results, please visit https://www.treatibles.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse