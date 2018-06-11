 
News By Tag
* Zach Rand
* Breathless on Broadway
* GingerNewYork TV Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765

Broadway Star ZACH RAND Steps on Stage of the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Breathless on Broadway Founder Zach Rand will be Joined by Family Members Liv Rand & Marie Rand to Discuss Awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension in Honor of Chloe Rand. MNN TV Studios, Friday, June 15, 2018, Spectrum Ch. 34 & HD 1995, 2pm
 
 
Broadway & Film Actor - Zach Rand - New York City
Broadway & Film Actor - Zach Rand - New York City
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Zach Rand
Breathless on Broadway
GingerNewYork TV Show

Industry:
Health

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - June 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Zach Rand: is an American film, television and musical theater performer. He is known for his acting and singing abilities: starring as "Gavroche" in the revival of Les Misérables on Broadway, "Michael Banks" in Disney's Mary Poppins on Broadway and the National Tour,  "Brain Cleek" in the 2010 feature film The Woman, as "Ray Jordan" on the NBC television series Do No Harm, and for his portrayal of "Tommy Verelli" on the Showtime Emmy-Award winning series Nurse Jackie.

In 2006, after nearly fourteen years of living with pulmonary hypertension (PH), Zach Rand's older sister, Chloë Rand passed away.  Zach joined forces with his siblings: Olivia (Liv), Ava and Elijah, the PH community and his friends from stage, television and film to bring together breathless on Broadway: An Evening of Uniting Voices and Raising Awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension.

"In 1994, Chloë was the first child to undergo major heart surgery using the only existing PH drug while in clinical trials. She was eighteen months old. Not long after, that drug became the first FDA-approved medication for pulmonary hypertension. A true warrior in the fight against PH, Chloë Rand went on to live another twelve and a half years and helped change the course of pulmonary hypertension treatments. When Chloë died, our world fell apart. The Broadway community embraced my family and we found new hope, great friendships, and a place to begin healing. Today, there are fourteen approved PH medications for adults, allowing better quality of life for patients. Chloë started something my family and I are committed to advancing – we raise awareness, funds for research, and are dedicated to finding a cure." - Zach Rand explains.

Breathless on Broadway is generously sponsored by Actelion - a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson, Bellerophon Therapeutics and Men's Warehouse," said Mother Marie Mascia-Rand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6SxhzgsKVo



For More Information:
Official Website: https://www.zachrand.com/breathless.html
Twitter: https://twitter.com/breathlessbway
Email: breathlessonbroadway@gmail.com

Media Contact:  Laurie Sheppard  646-342-4688, laurie@boomprny.com

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Source:SantanderMC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Zach Rand, Breathless on Broadway, GingerNewYork TV Show
Industry:Health
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 11, 2018
GingerNewYork TV Show PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share