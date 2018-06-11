News By Tag
Broadway Star ZACH RAND Steps on Stage of the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan
Breathless on Broadway Founder Zach Rand will be Joined by Family Members Liv Rand & Marie Rand to Discuss Awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension in Honor of Chloe Rand. MNN TV Studios, Friday, June 15, 2018, Spectrum Ch. 34 & HD 1995, 2pm
In 2006, after nearly fourteen years of living with pulmonary hypertension (PH), Zach Rand's older sister, Chloë Rand passed away. Zach joined forces with his siblings: Olivia (Liv), Ava and Elijah, the PH community and his friends from stage, television and film to bring together breathless on Broadway: An Evening of Uniting Voices and Raising Awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension.
"In 1994, Chloë was the first child to undergo major heart surgery using the only existing PH drug while in clinical trials. She was eighteen months old. Not long after, that drug became the first FDA-approved medication for pulmonary hypertension. A true warrior in the fight against PH, Chloë Rand went on to live another twelve and a half years and helped change the course of pulmonary hypertension treatments. When Chloë died, our world fell apart. The Broadway community embraced my family and we found new hope, great friendships, and a place to begin healing. Today, there are fourteen approved PH medications for adults, allowing better quality of life for patients. Chloë started something my family and I are committed to advancing – we raise awareness, funds for research, and are dedicated to finding a cure." - Zach Rand explains.
Breathless on Broadway is generously sponsored by Actelion - a Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson, Bellerophon Therapeutics and Men's Warehouse," said Mother Marie Mascia-Rand.
For More Information:
Official Website: https://www.zachrand.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
