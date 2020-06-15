News By Tag
TYRONE PROCTOR Honoring Legendary Soul Train Dancer with Princess Lockerooo on GingerNewYork TV Show
Newly Released Film of Co-Host Samara Cohen aka Princess Lockerooo Interviewing Tyrone Proctor with Ginger Broderick in August 2015. Mr. Proctor, a Dance Pioneer in the 70s, Died on June 5, 2020. MNN TV Studios, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Spectrum 34, 2pm
With a background and education in musical theater, Princess Lockerooo puts a theatrical twist on urban dance. She has made a name for herself in the New York City and International dance community as a performer, teacher and choreographer. She won the 2010 House Dance International Waacking competition. Princess Lockerooo and Akim Funk Buddha have performed their work at SummerStage, The Blue Note Jazz Club, The Bali Spirit Festival (Indonesia) and The BAM Café (Brooklyn Academy of Music). Princess Lockerooo is head of the NYC chapter of The Imperial House of Waacking (IHOW) founded by Tyrone Procter (Legendary Soul Train Dancer/Choreographer.)
An advocate of children's Arts Education, Princess Lockerooo is the proud founder and director of Lockernation "The Next Generation,"
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
