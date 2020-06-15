TYRONE PROCTOR Honoring Legendary Soul Train Dancer with Princess Lockerooo on GingerNewYork TV Show

Newly Released Film of Co-Host Samara Cohen aka Princess Lockerooo Interviewing Tyrone Proctor with Ginger Broderick in August 2015. Mr. Proctor, a Dance Pioneer in the 70s, Died on June 5, 2020. MNN TV Studios, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Spectrum 34, 2pm