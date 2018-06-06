News By Tag
Afero Teams with Marubun to Present New Approach to Internet of Things (IoT) at Interop Tokyo 2018
Presented in Japanese, the Interview Style Discussion Looks at Why IoT Projects Fail and Offers the Latest Best practices from Successful Deployments
Marubun Corporation distributes cutting edge electronics products and total solutions in the semiconductor business from marketing to technology support and delivery.
"We are excited to highlight our partnership with Marubun at such an important event," said Ben Gibbs, Director of Afero Customer Enablement (ACE) at Afero. "The interview-style presentation will allow us to discuss a range of reasons why IoT projects fail, and to give attendees a strong overview of the solution that Afero offers."
A fluent speaker of Japanese, Mr. Gibbs will share his team's experiences working with IoT customers worldwide in commercial, industrial, and consumer markets. The discussion will provide insights across the IoT spectrum: from sensor to cloud and from factory to customers. Attendees will learn how they should approach their IoT projects to minimize time to market, deploy security best practices, simplify customer onboarding, and provide fast and reliable user experience.
Afero has built a strong set of partnerships across the IoT technology spectrum as it leads a new approach for end to end IoT with notable projects such as Kenmore and D-Link. Afero was named a 2016 Cool Vendor in the Internet of Things by Gartner, Inc.
Attending the event? Stop by the Marubun Corporation booth to sign up to attend the presentation. For more information, visit the Interop Tokyo 2018 website (http://www.interop.jp/
About Afero
Afero next-generation IoT platform accelerates time to market, provides hardened security from sensor to cloud and from factory to customers, simplified onboarding to help maximize customer connections, data ontology to streamline machine learning, all supported by elastic multi-cloud services that deliver reliability and responsiveness, and a new software engineering model that unifies embedded, mobile, and cloud development.
Afero has assembled world-class mobile, hardware, security, and cloud veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, Danger, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and Netflix. To learn more about Afero, please visit www.afero.io.
Contact
Laura Drago
***@afero.io
