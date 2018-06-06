 
News By Tag
* Iot
* Security
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tokyo
  Tokyo
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Afero Teams with Marubun to Present New Approach to Internet of Things (IoT) at Interop Tokyo 2018

Presented in Japanese, the Interview Style Discussion Looks at Why IoT Projects Fail and Offers the Latest Best practices from Successful Deployments
 
 
Ben Gibbs, Director of Afero Customer Enablement (ACE)
Ben Gibbs, Director of Afero Customer Enablement (ACE)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Iot
* Security
* Technology

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan

Subject:
* Partnerships

TOKYO, Japan - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Afero, the next-generation IoT company with a fully integrated and highly secure sensor-to-cloud platform, today announced that it is teaming with its partner Marubun Corporation to present at the Interop Tokyo 2018 conference on Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Marubun Corporation distributes cutting edge electronics products and total solutions in the semiconductor business from marketing to technology support and delivery.

"We are excited to highlight our partnership with Marubun at such an important event," said Ben Gibbs, Director of Afero Customer Enablement (ACE) at Afero. "The interview-style presentation will allow us to discuss a range of reasons why IoT projects fail, and to give attendees a strong overview of the solution that Afero offers."

A fluent speaker of Japanese, Mr. Gibbs will share his team's experiences working with IoT customers worldwide in commercial, industrial, and consumer markets. The discussion will provide insights across the IoT spectrum: from sensor to cloud and from factory to customers. Attendees will learn how they should approach their IoT projects to minimize time to market, deploy security best practices, simplify customer onboarding, and provide fast and reliable user experience.

Afero has built a strong set of partnerships across the IoT technology spectrum as it leads a new approach for end to end IoT with notable projects such as Kenmore and D-Link.  Afero was named a 2016 Cool Vendor in the Internet of Things by Gartner, Inc.

Attending the event? Stop by the Marubun Corporation booth to sign up to attend the presentation. For more information, visit the Interop Tokyo 2018 website (http://www.interop.jp/).

About Afero

Afero next-generation IoT platform accelerates time to market, provides hardened security from sensor to cloud and from factory to customers, simplified onboarding to help maximize customer connections, data ontology to streamline machine learning, all supported by elastic multi-cloud services that deliver reliability and responsiveness, and a new software engineering model that unifies embedded, mobile, and cloud development.

Afero has assembled world-class mobile, hardware, security, and cloud veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, Danger, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and Netflix. To learn more about Afero, please visit www.afero.io.

Contact
Laura Drago
***@afero.io
End
Source:
Email:***@afero.io Email Verified
Tags:Iot, Security, Technology
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share