Afero Brings Secure IoT-to-AI Platform to the Espressif ESP32 Microcontroller
Afero Platform Accelerates Manufacture of Low-Cost Smart Devices with Built-in Data Security and On-in-60-Seconds Onboarding
By: Afero
"Combining the capabilities of ESP32 and the Afero Platform opens up new market opportunities for device manufacturers because it delivers an integrated and highly secure solution at a low cost," said Joe Britt, Afero Founder and CEO.
Backed by the fifth largest IoT patent portfolio globally, the Afero Platform gives developers a consistent development process, best-in-class security, and fast onboarding across multiple products and product generations. A single mobile app can support many smart devices, avoiding the need to force end-users to download a separate app for each device.
With the addition of the Afero Platform, customers can consider using the ESP32 microcontroller and associated modules without having to change device profiles, mobile apps, protocol settings, voice-assistant settings, or back-end parameters.
The Afero Platform is agnostic and provides a high level of flexibility without compromising quality of service. This approach allows customers to quickly take advantage of new advances in the market by adopting just what they need. Until Afero introduced its platform, changing the microcontroller would ripple through the development process, necessitating a redesign of the product. Using the Afero Platform means that all the capabilities of the solution are readily available on ESP32 modules. These include the following capabilities:
• End-to-end secure connectivity (https://www.afero.io/
• ABLE™ BLE-to-internet connectivity fallback (https://www.afero.io/
• No-Code mobile IoT app (https://www.afero.io/
• Best-in-class onboarding (https://www.afero.io/
• Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates (https://www.afero.io/
• Fast time to market, development, and response time (https://www.afero.io/
The Afero IoT Platform has established a strong reputation for security, speed, and robustness. In addition, Afero has built a strong set of partnerships (https://www.afero.io/
About Afero
The Afero next-generation IoT platform accelerates time to market, provides hardened security from sensor to cloud and from factory to customers, simplifies onboarding to help maximize customer connections, and uses data ontology to streamline machine learning. The Platform is supported by elastic, multi-cloud services that deliver reliability and responsiveness, and a new software engineering model that unifies embedded, mobile, and cloud development.
Afero has assembled world-class mobile, hardware, security, and cloud veterans from Google, Apple, Nest, Danger, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and Netflix. To learn more about Afero, please visit www.afero.io.
Contact
Laura Drago
***@afero.io
