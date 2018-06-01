News By Tag
Talent Dimensions Expands Strategic Retention Solutions, Acquisition of D&I Firm PRISM Internatio
"We know the retention of talent is complex and requires a dynamic set of strategies to engage individual contributors who are critical to the success of any organization,"
PRISM, founded by D&I thought leader Linda Stokes, offers training and consulting in the areas of Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion; Addressing Unconscious Bias; Managing Talent; Increasing Cultural Competencies;
In support of the transition, co-author of Leading in Black and White and Dear White Boss Ancella Livers has joined the team as President of PRISM. Previously, Livers managed the African American and Women's Leadership Programs at the Center for Creative Leadership® Also during her tenure at CCL, she led their largest global business unit and later consulted and developed tailored solutions for their Fortune 500 client base. In addition, Livers led the Institute for Leadership Development and Research at the Executive Leadership Council.
"We see this partnership as an opportunity to align Talent Dimension's engagement, retention and career development efforts with PRISM's work for the powerful outcome of strategic retention and ultimate workforce, workplace and marketplace satisfaction,"
For more information, contact the Talent Dimensions team at (724) 309-0581.
Amy Wilson
***@talent-dimensions.com
