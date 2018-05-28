 
CourMed is "The Safest Driving Gig in the Gig Economy"

 
 
CourMed-Solo
CourMed-Solo
MCKINNEY, Texas - June 2, 2018 - PRLog -- CourMed (a Crowdsourced Network of Medical Couriers) launched in January 2018 has been tagged as "The Safest Driving Gig in the Gig Economy" by TMB Equity Partners (aka Healthcare Innovation Architects).

Based in McKinney, Texas; CourMed provides last mile medication delivery services for pharmaceutical giants like McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.  Since the lion's share of their delivers originate from McKesson and AmerisourceBergen branded pharmacies; deliveries service ends between 5:30pm - 7:00 pm during the week.  This a benefit for those CourMed drivers who cherish the opportunity to have dinner with their families.

Since the service only delivers medications to patient homes and officers; CourMed drivers also don't have to worry about individuals being in their personal automobile who they don't know.

Lastly, CourMed deliveries occur during daylight hours, which eliminates another concern for interested parties in the gig economy.  Did I forget to mention that Saturday delivery end at 4pm and there are no deliveries on Sundays?

CourMed is truly "The Safest Driving Gig in the Gig Economy."

https://CourMed.com

