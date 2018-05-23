 
News By Tag
* India
* Australia
* Mou
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* meerut
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Shobhit University and Western Sydney University, Australia sign MoU

 
 
SU-WSU
SU-WSU
MEERUT, India - May 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Shobhit Deemed University, Meerut, India (SIET- A NAAC accredited research oriented deemed-to-be university), has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Western Sydney University, Australia (Ranked in the top 400 in the world).

SU Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaktidev Mukherjee visited the WSU in December 2017and held academic meetings interactions with Professor Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor and other officials of Western Sydney University, Sydney Australia.

The purpose of this Memorandum is to provide a framework by which the universities may undertake joint activities together, which may include: development of collaborative research projects; organization of joint academic and scientific activities, such as courses, conferences, seminars, symposia or lectures; exchange of academic staff for teaching and research activities; exchange of PhD/MPhil students to undertake study or participate in research programs; and exchange of publications and other information of common interest. Cooperative projects under this Memorandum may include any of the academic disciplines of the universities.

Shobhit Deemed University has already some successful international collaborations, and MoU with Westren Sydney University, Sydney is a step towards this direction.
End
Source:Shobhit University
Email:***@shobhituniversity.ac.in Email Verified
Tags:India, Australia, Mou
Industry:Education
Location:meerut - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SU Meerut PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share