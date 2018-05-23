Shobhit University and Western Sydney University, Australia sign MoU

End

--(SIET- A NAAC accredited research oriented deemed-to-be university), has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with(Ranked in the top 400 in the world).SU Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaktidev Mukherjee visited the WSU in December 2017and held academic meetings interactions with Professor Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor and other officials of Western Sydney University, Sydney Australia.The purpose of this Memorandum is to provide a framework by which the universities may undertake joint activities together, which may include: development of collaborative research projects; organization of joint academic and scientific activities, such as courses, conferences, seminars, symposia or lectures; exchange of academic staff for teaching and research activities; exchange of PhD/MPhil students to undertake study or participate in research programs; and exchange of publications and other information of common interest. Cooperative projects under this Memorandum may include any of the academic disciplines of the universities.Shobhit Deemed University has already some successful international collaborations, and MoU with Westren Sydney University, Sydney is a step towards this direction.