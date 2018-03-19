Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra on 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship Education System.'

Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chancellor Shobhit University shared views on Higher Education at 'Innovation & Entrepreneurship Dialogue Summit Forum of Global Top Universities' organised by Boao Forum for Asia in Chengdu, China.

Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra with Delegates in China

-- On behalf of the Shobhit University, India, I am extremely happy to be with you in the historical city of Chengdhu. I am grateful to the Boao Forum for Asia and the People's Government of Chengdu Municipality for providing me an opportunity to attend "Entrepreneurial Colleges and Universities Dialogue Summit." Thank you Mr Mayor of this wonderful City for your kind invitation.The educational and cultural relations between India and China can be traced back to very early times. Both India and China are renowned for ancient traditions of higher education – heavily ethical in orientation. The University of Nalanda built in the 4th century BC was one of the greatest achievements of ancient India in the field of education. The Chinese scholar and traveler Hiuen Tsang (600-654 AD) stayed at the Nalanda University in the 7th century, and has left an elaborate description of the excellence, and purity of monastic life practiced.The introduction of Buddhism by India is one of the most important events in Chinese history, and since its inception it has been a major factor in Chinese civilization. The expansion of Indian culture into China is a monument to human understanding and cultural cooperation-the outcome of a voluntary quest for learning.The world is facing unparalleled challenges today. How will we find solutions to things like needed energy, food, health care, jobs, ageing and a rapidly shifting global economy? How can Higher Education play a role in those solutions? The key lies in innovation. India and China are world's two most populous nations. We recognize the importance of innovation when it envisions a future in which people in all parts of the world can improve their quality of life. The progress that India and China make on higher education and innovation is watched with keen interest around the world. The potential explosion of inventions and innovations is of importance not only for the inhabitants of our two countries, who constitute nearly two-fifths of the world's population, but also for the world as a whole.The relationship of the universities with society are changing continuously. Creating a culture of Innovation and Entrepreneurship across the Universities is a global challenge today. Stimulating innovative fsbdt and growth-oriented entrepreneurship is a key economic and societal challenge to which universities have much to contribute. Key to progress in culture change is the creation of an innovative ecosystem, a network of activities, individuals, groups, and processes that are interacting, reinforcing, self-sustaining, and growing in scope and density. This ecosystem influences many aspects of the university's operation and fosters a supportive environment for innovation and entrepreneurial activity.Innovation and Entrepreneurship accelerate 'the path from idea to impact.' The universities have to convert the fundamental knowledge that grows at the university into real things and real actions that have real consequences for real people.In India, pitching for greater use of research for boosting the agriculture sector, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave the slogan 'Lab-to-Land', insisting for the use of scientific technologies to help raise the agricultural production in "less land, less time" as he expressed concern over the depleting natural resources and the challenge of climate change globally. He emphasized upon finding innovative ways to take scientific research to fields.The 2015 Noble Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Youyou TU, a researcher who spent her entire career researching traditional Chinese medicine, has opened a new prospective of innovation for China and India. Traditional medical knowledge anywhere in the world had not even been on the radar for Noble Prize prospects until now. I welcome Universities from China to come forward and join hands with Indian counterparts, including Shobhit University, those who are working and doing research in Ayurveda (oldest science of Life) and Yoga. Our joint efforts to further explore and innovate in this area with benefit the world health sector at large, and create jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.Today BRICS represent the new multi-polar world, and collectively, the five BRICS nations account for 42% of world population, 20% of output, and nearly all of current growth in the global economy. India and China are playing a crucial role for a new balance of global power. I wish to propose that universities and institutions from China and India should proactively join the BRICS innovative initiatives. One of such initiative is BRICS - Biomed Consortium. The BRICS Biomed Consortium aims to augment innovation and product development in bio-medical areas. There are global opportunities in Biomed and it will witness an investment of USD 5 billion and USD 50 billion returns are expected between 2015 to 2021. By 2025, BRICS Biomed Centre in India will be established in four major cities; Kanyakumari, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi. Prof. Moni Madaswamy, Chairman, Centre for Agricultural Informatics & e-Governance Research Studies, Shobhit University is the heading the working group of Biomed Consortium. BRICS has about 6573 universities, I welcome and request universities from China to join the consortium also.The old way was to conquer but the new way is to create. A great educational revolution is needed for the survival of coming generations. The political world has United Nations (UN) as a platform to promote international co-operation and to create and maintain international order. I propose that this summit may resolve to develop a United Platform for creation, integration and dissemination of inclusive knowledge collectively.I wish all the good wishes and great success to all the possibility thinker attending this summit today. Let's empower the world through education together.