News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The ZYG 808 Talks About Hip-hop Trends vs Traditions
Taking a look at the styles and sub-genres of hip-hop that are out there and dominating the music charts, The ZYG 808 finds himself in a comfortable niche among the underground Boom Bap and backpack MCs. The ZYG performs in Provincetown on June 2.
While many younger hip-hop artists gravitate towards such styles as trap, or the r&bish style of artists like Drake, or the Emo Hop style of the late Lil Peep; artists like The ZYG 808 find themselves in the underground world of the Boom Bap tradition, similar to the styles of artists of the late 1980's and early '90s. "I listen to trap and bunches of new styles. I love what J Cole, Jaren Benton and Hopsin are doing on their tracks," comment The ZYG 808, "I'm even finding myself interpreting their drum machine patterns on my drums, but I realize, I love the Boom Bap."
The ZYG 808 dubbed his sound and style a part of the "RealBeatz movement, having spent the last summer performing with The GroovaLottos and at jazz festivals. It would only seem natural that a jazz-funk drummer would be a "Boom-Bap' artist.
The ZYG 808 joins The Phunk Hits 2018 tour on Saturday, June 2 at Focsicles (312 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA). Showtime is at 8PM and the cover is $10.
6/2 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA
6/16 – Dedham Square Coffeehouse – Dedham, MA
6/29 - Harvest Wine Gallery - Dennis, MA
6/30 – Lopes Square – Provincetown, MA
7/6 – Bridgewater Square – Bridgewater, MA
7/18 – Boston Commons – Boston, MA
7/21 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA
7/26 – Union Square Park – New York, NY
7/27 – West Harlem Piers Park – New York, NY
8/11 – Plymouth Water Front – Plymouth, MA
8/12 – Herring Cove – Provincetown, MA
8/15 – Harwich Main St – Harwichport, MA
8/21 – Mashpee Park – Mashpee, MA
8/25 – Boston Jazz Fest – South Boston, MA
9/1 – SOBs – New York, NY
9/22 – Gilda's Stone Rooster – Marion, MA
For more info, visit:
http://thezyg808.com/
Contact
Down Streeters, LLC
***@daphunkeeprofessor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2018