The ZYG 808 Talks About Hip-hop Trends vs Traditions

Taking a look at the styles and sub-genres of hip-hop that are out there and dominating the music charts, The ZYG 808 finds himself in a comfortable niche among the underground Boom Bap and backpack MCs. The ZYG performs in Provincetown on June 2.

The ZYG 808 Is Settled Into Being A Boom Bap Artist

-- Gangsta, Mumble, Trap, Crunk, Eastcoast, Westcoast, Chopped & Screwed, Electro Hop, Emo Hop, Drill... run through a playlist of a contemporary hip-hop fan and these are among the sub-genres of hip-hop that you'll find. Many critics view hip-hop as a casualty of a music industry that no longer values music or artistry, and feel that hip-hop has lost it's way. almost 45 years since Kool Herc put needle to record on his "merry-go-round"mix style at the first hip-hop party in the Bronx, it is safe to say that hip-hop is a genre with an old school, mid school and new school.While many younger hip-hop artists gravitate towards such styles as trap, or the r&bish style of artists like Drake, or the Emo Hop style of the late Lil Peep; artists like The ZYG 808 find themselves in the underground world of the Boom Bap tradition, similar to the styles of artists of the late 1980's and early '90s. "I listen to trap and bunches of new styles. I love what J Cole, Jaren Benton and Hopsin are doing on their tracks," comment The ZYG 808, "I'm even finding myself interpreting their drum machine patterns on my drums, but I realize, I love the Boom Bap."The ZYG 808 dubbed his sound and style a part of the "RealBeatz movement, having spent the last summer performing with The GroovaLottos and at jazz festivals. It would only seem natural that a jazz-funk drummer would be a "Boom-Bap' artist.The ZYG 808 joins The Phunk Hits 2018 tour on Saturday, June 2 at Focsicles (312 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA). Showtime is at 8PM and the cover is $10.6/2 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA6/16 – Dedham Square Coffeehouse – Dedham, MA6/29 - Harvest Wine Gallery - Dennis, MA6/30 – Lopes Square – Provincetown, MA7/6 – Bridgewater Square – Bridgewater, MA7/18 – Boston Commons – Boston, MA7/21 – Focsicle @ Gov Bradford – Provincetown, MA7/26 – Union Square Park – New York, NY7/27 – West Harlem Piers Park – New York, NY8/11 – Plymouth Water Front – Plymouth, MA8/12 – Herring Cove – Provincetown, MA8/15 – Harwich Main St – Harwichport, MA8/21 – Mashpee Park – Mashpee, MA8/25 – Boston Jazz Fest – South Boston, MA9/1 – SOBs – New York, NY9/22 – Gilda's Stone Rooster – Marion, MAFor more info, visit: