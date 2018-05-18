News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
B2T Training Announces New Certification Program
As a leading provider of business analysis training, B2T Training has been issuing the BA Certified and BA Associate designations since 2003. These certifications validate an individual's knowledge of critical analytical concepts and skills necessary to perform his or her role as a business analyst. The program has proven to be a valuable measurement of business analysis performance across organizations.
Building on its success, this program has been updated to reflect a reality that the role of a business analyst is changing and becoming more diverse. Just as roles on development teams are becoming less and less defined, a highly structured certification program no longer serves the best interest of organizations, students or the constant evolution of skills needed for success.
Through the incorporation of badges, the path to certification is now a personalized experience. Individuals and organizations can focus their learning experiences on the specializations that directly benefit their unique role/position. Badge specializations include:
· Agile Analysis
· Analysis Planning
· Business Rules
· Data Analysis
· Elicitation/
· Functional Analysis
· Process Analysis
· Strategy & Solution Evaluation
In addition, B2T Training has added two additional certification designations – Agile Analysis Practitioner and Product Owner Practitioner. Each of these certifications were designed to recognize an advanced ability to support agile project teams, enable change by defining needs, and ensure valuable solutions.
All certifications and badges are supported by Open Badges. Existing BA Certified and BA Associate certification holders will retain their status. For more on the new program, please visit https://www.b2ttraining.com/
About B2T Training
B2T Training connects business value with technology. Our mission is to address your agile and traditional business analysis training and maturity needs by focusing on value-driven and lean analysis approaches. Our experts will help your team learn to take complex concepts and streamline them using techniques and tools to ensure you are building and delivering the right thing. For more information, visit b2ttraining.com (https://www.b2ttraining.com/
###
For more information or questions regarding certification for yourself or your team, please contact sales@b2ttraining.com (mailto:sales@
Contact
Kaley Abernathy
Director of Marketing
***@b2ttraining.com
(678) 366-1363
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse