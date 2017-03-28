News By Tag
Kupe Kupersmith Resigns as President of B2T Training
"During his time with B2T Training, Kupe has been an industry leader, author, and advocate for the business analysis community. I am grateful for his partnership over the past 10 years." said Joseph.
Kupe decided that the timing was right for him to pursue his passion for public speaking. While this will be his primary focus, he will remain as a Senior Instructor for B2T Training.
Since joining B2T Training in 2006, Kupe has held the roles of Instructor, New Business Developer Manager, and President.
About B2T Training, LLC
B2T Training connects business value with technology. Our mission is to address your agile and traditional business analysis training and maturity needs by focusing on value-driven and lean analysis approaches. Our experts will help your team learn to take complex concepts and streamline them using techniques and tools to ensure you are building and delivering the right thing. For more information visit b2ttraining.com.
