Kupe Kupersmith Resigns as President of B2T Training

 
ATLANTA - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- B2T Training, LLC announced today that Jonathan "Kupe" Kupersmith, President of B2T Training, has resigned from the company, effective March 31, 2017. Tina Joseph, founder and current CEO, will assume the dual position of CEO/President.

"During his time with B2T Training, Kupe has been an industry leader, author, and advocate for the business analysis community. I am grateful for his partnership over the past 10 years." said Joseph.

Kupe decided that the timing was right for him to pursue his passion for public speaking. While this will be his primary focus, he will remain as a Senior Instructor for B2T Training.

Since joining B2T Training in 2006, Kupe has held the roles of Instructor, New Business Developer Manager, and President.

About B2T Training, LLC

B2T Training connects business value with technology. Our mission is to address your agile and traditional business analysis training and maturity needs by focusing on value-driven and lean analysis approaches. Our experts will help your team learn to take complex concepts and streamline them using techniques and tools to ensure you are building and delivering the right thing. For more information visit b2ttraining.com.

Contact
Kaley Abernathy
Director of Marketing
***@b2ttraining.com
Source:
Email:***@b2ttraining.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Analysis, Agile, Business Analyst
Industry:Education
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Executives
