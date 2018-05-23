2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features WAKE FOREST Pitching Coach Matt Hobbs

Matt Hobbs

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 10 to 12, 2019 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Matt Hobbs of Wake Forest as well as Northwestern, Tulane, Florida Atlantic University, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.Matt Hobbs joined the Wake Forest coaching staff in 2014 and enters his fourth year as the pitching coach in 2018. Before coming to Wake Forest, Hobbs spent four years as the pitching coach at his alma mater, Missouri in the SEC."Matt is on the cutting edge of developing elite throwers," said head coach Tom Walter. "He has a proven track of velocity improvement and his pitchers will be both mentally and physically tough." Hobbs spent the 2010 season as the pitching coach at the University of San Francisco.Before USF, Hobbs spent three years as the associate head coach, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at UC-San Diego. Prior to his stint at UC-San Diego, Hobbs spent two seasons as the pitching coach at Santa Barbara City College. During the summers, Hobbs was the pitching coach for Foresters Baseball, which won the National Baseball Congress World Series in 2006 after finishing runner-up in 2005. Hobbs also served one season as an assistant coach at Chapman University, where he worked with the pitchers and catchers.Hobbs pitched at Missouri from 1999-2002, where he won 13 games and struck out 125 batters. Hobbs was drafted twice, first by the San Diego Padres in 2001 and then by the Kansas City Royals in 2002.Hobbs and his wife, Marta, have two daughters, Addison and Taylor, and a son, Will.