 
News By Tag
* New York City
* Dialogue with Three Chords
* Free Theater
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bronx
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Dialogue with Three Chords stage plays that confront institutional injustice to close seventh season

 
 
D3C May 24 flyer
D3C May 24 flyer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New York City
Dialogue with Three Chords
Free Theater

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Bronx - New York - US

Subject:
Events

BRONX, N.Y. - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) brings their seventh season of indie theater to a close by staging plays that confront institutional injustices. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show at D3C's new venue Von Bar starts at 7:30 PM on Thursday, May 24 at 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation and features a live musical performance from Brooklyn musician (and D3C mainstay) Tommy Lombardozzi.

In March, D3C lost their home when Mr. Dennehy's in Greenwich Village closed their doors. The group is "touring" to find a new location for their monthly staged readings of new indie theatrical productions.

To that end, D3C are offering a new play and "greatest hit" on this touring leg of their schedule. "For The Love Of Hopeless Causes" is a new work that tells the story of the Saint Patrick's Brigade, a group of Irish immigrants who enlisted in the United States army, but switched sides during the Mexican American War.

It will be presented alongside "The Two Swords Doctrine" which finds two Catholic priests passing a flask between confession booths and deconstructing the church's position on sexual criminals within the clergy. This "greatest hit" was first staged in September of 2014 at Mr. Dennehy's. "Both plays deal with the ways people of faith confront institutional injustices," said Gracia, "and the consequences of truly standing with the oppressed and violated."

Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C in 2011 as DIY theatre nights to bring free, original, punk rock basement theatre back to a New York City that increasingly is losing its artistic movements and spaces to rising rents.

"For The Love Of Hopeless Causes" features: Chris Donovan, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, and Gil Ron.

"The Two Swords Doctrine" features: Ian Patrick Poake and Anthony Devito.

More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at:http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

Contact
Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Dialogue with Three Chords
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:New York City, Dialogue with Three Chords, Free Theater
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bronx - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edie Nugent PR PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 18, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share