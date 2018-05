Dialogue with Three Chords stage plays that confront institutional injustice to close seventh season

D3C May 24 flyer

-- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) brings their seventh season of indie theater to a close by staging plays that confront institutional injustices. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show at D3C's new venue Von Bar starts at 7:30 PM on Thursday, May 24 at 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation and features a live musical performance from Brooklyn musician (and D3C mainstay) Tommy Lombardozzi.In March, D3C lost their home when Mr. Dennehy's in Greenwich Village closed their doors. The group is "touring" to find a new location for their monthly staged readings of new indie theatrical productions.To that end, D3C are offering a new play and "greatest hit" on this touring leg of their schedule. "For The Love Of Hopeless Causes" is a new work that tells the story of the Saint Patrick's Brigade, a group of Irish immigrants who enlisted in the United States army, but switched sides during the Mexican American War.It will be presented alongside "The Two Swords Doctrine" which finds two Catholic priests passing a flask between confession booths and deconstructing the church's position on sexual criminals within the clergy. This "greatest hit" was first staged in September of 2014 at Mr. Dennehy's. "Both plays deal with the ways people of faith confront institutional injustices,"said Gracia, "and the consequences of truly standing with the oppressed and violated."Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C in 2011 as DIY theatre nights to bring free, original, punk rock basement theatre back to a New York City that increasingly is losing its artistic movements and spaces to rising rents."For The Love Of Hopeless Causes" features:, and"The Two Swords Doctrine" features:andMore information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/ dthreec Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.