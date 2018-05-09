 
Owen-Ames-Kimball appoints Bob Skalicky as project manager and estimator

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Owen-Ames-Kimball Company (O-A-K), a premier general contractor with a longstanding presence in Southwest Florida, has announced the appointment of Bob Skalicky as a project manager and estimator in the company's Fort Myers office.

Skalicky has extensive experience as a project manager and project engineer, and his areas of expertise include construction management, proposals and estimates, capital equipment manufacturing, plant maintenance and expansion, design specifications and new process design.

Some of Skalicky's previous jobs as project manager include leading a $28 million capital and startup expense for a project in South Carolina and $21 million plant expansions in Texas and New Mexico. As a project engineer, he worked on nitrogen production plants, a hydrogen fuel cell supply system, CO2 liquefication plant, wastewater treatment facility and multiple manufacturing plants.

Skalicky has worked on projects from New York and Florida to California and Washington for a variety of well-known companies, including Dow Chemical, Bausch & Lomb, Praxair and Mitsubishi Chemical. Skalicky, a former captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Dayton in 1985.

About Owen-Ames-Kimball

Owen-Ames-Kimball Company has provided premier general contracting, design-build and construction management services in Southwest Florida since 1982. O-A-K's Florida operation is an affiliate of its parent company located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Florida operation has offices in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. Its Lee County office is located at 11941 Fairway Lakes Drive in Fort Myers. Learn more about O-A-K at www.owen-ames-kimball.com.
Source:Owen-Ames-Kimbell Company
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
