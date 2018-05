Montreal condones leg hold traps to catch urban coyotes

Reliable source confirms that Projet Montreal approves the cruel use of leg hold traps

-- Animal Activists will be present at Montreal City Hall on May 14th 2018 from noon till 5pm to protest and denounce the use of leg hold traps to control the population of urban coyotes in Montreal. It has been confirmed by Alanna Devine, Director of Animal Advocacy at the Montreal SPCA, that the city has accepted the use of leg hold traps. Although more than 88 countries have banned or heavily restricted the use of leg hold traps, Montreal continues to perpetuate their use and putting at risk other humans and non-human animals.The City of Montréal's recently elected administration had promised to put in place ethical and efficient ways to deal with urban wildlife issues. Projet Montreal signed a 30,000$ contract for the services of Groupe Prévost-Fortin. In several interviews to the media, the Ahuntsic-Cartierville Borough Mayor Emilie Thuillier has expressed that the animals will be killed after being trapped. This is not effective or humane, and does not resolve the root cause of human-wildlife conflict.Projet Montreal has not reached out to local animal rights advocates even though an online petition of almost 3,000 signatures has reached the 52 Montreal Elected Officials. Animal advocates would like to see the interest on behalf of the Montreal Mayor to learn about the co-existence programs such as those found in Vancouver, Niagara Falls, Calgary, and other cities and communities across Canada that have proven to be effective, humane, and ethical.Change.org petition: https://www.change.org/ p/projetmontreal- stop-murdering- co...