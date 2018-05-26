News By Tag
A glimpse of Activism through the Arts". The Color of Green
Through dance, spoken word, and poignant scenes, "THE COLOR OF GREEN" spotlights depression, schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, borderline personality disorder, PTSD
Date: Saturday, May 26, 2018
Time: 8:00pm [doors open at 7:45pm]
Place: The Spot, 5045 Memorial Pkwy., NW, Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35810
Ticket: $20.00 per person available at eventbrite.com or online at www.nomoredirty.org
Audience: Ages 14+
Phone: (256) 698-9749
For Vendor, Sponsorship and Tickets, call (256) 698-9749 or email us at: info@nomoredirty.org
Activism through the Arts" - The Preview
"THE COLOR OF GREEN" (written and directed by Danita Jones)specifically deals with Mental Health in the miniority community and the stigma and silence that surrounds it. This production aims to educate and inform individuals in a unique way
The overall all message of the show encourages all to stop being silent so that people can receive the help that they need.
It is a moving, heartbreaking, funny, and very poignantly lifts the veil that has shadowed our community for so long.
A "talkback" with the writer/director and performers will immediately follow the conclusion of the presentation.
Trailer for the show found here: https://youtu.be/
Our Activism Through the Arts: Mental Health has become a push button issue recently, but for all the wrong reasons. Instead of creating conversations of acceptance and healthy interventions, stigmas and misconceptions are perpetuated throughout our culture; thus leading to those who may need help getting no help at all. This show seeks to lift that stigma and open that conversation.
Show Proceeds Raised will Support the Following Vision: To encourage and facilitate conversations about the need for Mental Health interventions and proper aid among communities often overlooked across the nation, while providing funding to youth ages 9-16 to attend "Camp SMART" to foster healthy mentoring and exposure to the Arts.
Media Contact
Tim Miller
***@gmail.com
2564341846
