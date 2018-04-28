 
Spring fundraiser gets ready to launch kids to Camp S.M.A.R.T

a night of laughter worship and praise
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- No More Dirty Inc presents a fun, energetic, beautiful experience, for one night only. This is a party with a purpose to raise money and send children to the annual S.M.A.R.T Camp. All Proceeds raised from the concert will support field trips and provide scholarships for their Camp SMART 2018 this summer.
Minister Fred II: Live and Unplugged: A Night of Laughter, Worship & Urban Praise!

Master of Ceremony  Mr. Kenneth Anderson.

Opening Acts

Willie 'Jazzanova' Davis, Urban Gospel Saxophonist & Mr. Willie Brown & Friends (Woody 7 Uncle Rufus) BET 's Clean Comedian/Ventriloquist.

House DJ  The Inspirational DJ Sam Smite (on the 1s & 2s)

Main Artist  Minister Fred II

(featuring: The A Cappellian, The Proverb, The Sunday Postman & Trevor Lee)

Date
Saturday, April 28, 2018

Venue:
AAA School Theater,
4800 Sparkman Drive NW
Huntsville, Alabama 35810

Tickets:
General Seating - 15 per person

VIP Seating - $20 per person

Other Tickets Outlets:
Lifeway Christian Store (Huntsville)

For more information or to sponsor a child visit http://www.nomoredirty.org
LifeWay Christian Store (Huntsville)

The purpose of "No More Dirty, Inc., is to (a) make communities and cities wonderful and better places to live; (b) become good neighbors; (c) learn to value and appreciate diversity, cultures, ethnicity, faith and (d) promote clean entertainment for the entire family.

Camp S.M.A.R.T is an It is a Full-day and 8 hour interdisciplinary enrichment camp for young people throughout the year, especially, during the summer and school breaks. Their Staff consists of PHD, MA and QEP Certified instructors from the institutions of higher learning in Madison County (Oakwood University, AAMU, UAH, Calhoun, etc.) along with support from Boeing engineers and scientists, retired teachers and student interns.

Media Contact
Minister Fred Whitlow
***@yahoo.com
(256) 698-9749
Source:No more dirty INC
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Email Verified
