Spring fundraiser gets ready to launch kids to Camp S.M.A.R.T

Join No More Dirty, Inc in supporting their annual Spring fundraiser.

a night of laughter worship and praise

Minister Fred Whitlow

-- No More Dirty Inc presents a fun, energetic, beautiful experience, for one night only. This is a party with a purpose to raise money and send children to the annual S.M.A.R.T Camp. All Proceeds raised from the concert will support field trips and provide scholarships for their Camp SMART 2018 this summer.Mr. Kenneth Anderson.The Inspirational DJ Sam Smite (on the 1s & 2s)Minister Fred II(featuring:Saturday, April 28, 2018AAA School Theater,4800 Sparkman Drive NWHuntsville, Alabama 35810Lifeway Christian Store (Huntsville)For more information or to sponsor a child visit http://www.nomoredirty.org LifeWay Christian Store (Huntsville)The purpose of "No More Dirty, Inc., is to (a) make communities and cities wonderful and better places to live; (b) become good neighbors; (c) learn to value and appreciate diversity, cultures, ethnicity, faith and (d) promote clean entertainment for the entire family.Camp S.M.A.R.T is an It is a Full-day and 8 hour interdisciplinary enrichment camp for young people throughout the year, especially, during the summer and school breaks. Their Staff consists of PHD, MA and QEP Certified instructors from the institutions of higher learning in Madison County (Oakwood University, AAMU, UAH, Calhoun, etc.) along with support from Boeing engineers and scientists, retired teachers and student interns.