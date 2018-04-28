News By Tag
Spring fundraiser gets ready to launch kids to Camp S.M.A.R.T
Join No More Dirty, Inc in supporting their annual Spring fundraiser.
Minister Fred II: Live and Unplugged: A Night of Laughter, Worship & Urban Praise!
Master of Ceremony Mr. Kenneth Anderson.
Opening Acts
Willie 'Jazzanova' Davis, Urban Gospel Saxophonist & Mr. Willie Brown & Friends (Woody 7 Uncle Rufus) BET 's Clean Comedian/Ventriloquist.
House DJ The Inspirational DJ Sam Smite (on the 1s & 2s)
Main Artist Minister Fred II
(featuring: The A Cappellian, The Proverb, The Sunday Postman & Trevor Lee)
Date
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Venue:
AAA School Theater,
4800 Sparkman Drive NW
Huntsville, Alabama 35810
Tickets:
General Seating - 15 per person
VIP Seating - $20 per person
Other Tickets Outlets:
Lifeway Christian Store (Huntsville)
For more information or to sponsor a child visit http://www.nomoredirty.org
LifeWay Christian Store (Huntsville)
The purpose of "No More Dirty, Inc., is to (a) make communities and cities wonderful and better places to live; (b) become good neighbors; (c) learn to value and appreciate diversity, cultures, ethnicity, faith and (d) promote clean entertainment for the entire family.
Camp S.M.A.R.T is an It is a Full-day and 8 hour interdisciplinary enrichment camp for young people throughout the year, especially, during the summer and school breaks. Their Staff consists of PHD, MA and QEP Certified instructors from the institutions of higher learning in Madison County (Oakwood University, AAMU, UAH, Calhoun, etc.) along with support from Boeing engineers and scientists, retired teachers and student interns.
Media Contact
Minister Fred Whitlow
***@yahoo.com
(256) 698-9749
