June 2018
Join the experience. United For a Purpose

Unity Concert 2018 brought to you in part by No More Dirty INC
 
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- UFCI Ministries Presents "United for a purpose" Unity Concert 2018. Join us for a night of unity, praise, worship and fellowship. Bring your family and friends to encourage the strength and power of unity. The UCFI Covenant Ministries are a strategic coalition of churches birthed from a vision by God. They have partnered with several ministries of Christian fellowship to expand God's Kingdom by receiving Biblically sound leadership, guidance, and oversight which will ultimately making a difference in this world.

Hosted by Minister Fred II & Bishop E. Edwards.

Special Guests
Benita Washington
Voices of Clarksville
Bryan Popin
Minister Fred II

June 23rd Concert at 6pm Von Braun Civic Center
700 Monroe Street
Huntsville Al, 35801

The purpose of "No More Dirty, Inc., doing business as "The Spot: Where Lives Transform" is to (a) make our communities and cities wonderful and better places to live; (b) become good neighbors; (c) learn to value and appreciate diversity, cultures, ethnicity, faith and (d) promote clean entertainment for the entire family.

For tickets or more information visit http://www.ucfiglobal.org

Media Contact
Paradox East
***@gmail.com
2564341846
Source:No More Dirty.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Concert, Music
Industry:Music
Huntsville - Alabama - United States
Subject:Events
