Join the experience. United For a Purpose
Unity Concert 2018 brought to you in part by No More Dirty INC
Hosted by Minister Fred II & Bishop E. Edwards.
Special Guests
Benita Washington
Voices of Clarksville
Bryan Popin
Minister Fred II
June 23rd Concert at 6pm Von Braun Civic Center
700 Monroe Street
Huntsville Al, 35801
The purpose of "No More Dirty, Inc., doing business as "The Spot: Where Lives Transform" is to (a) make our communities and cities wonderful and better places to live; (b) become good neighbors; (c) learn to value and appreciate diversity, cultures, ethnicity, faith and (d) promote clean entertainment for the entire family.
For tickets or more information visit http://www.ucfiglobal.org
Paradox East
***@gmail.com
2564341846
