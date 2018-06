Join the experience. United For a Purpose

Unity Concert 2018 brought to you in part by No More Dirty INC

End

-- UFCI Ministries Presents "United for a purpose" Unity Concert 2018. Join us for a night of unity, praise, worship and fellowship. Bring your family and friends to encourage the strength and power of unity. The UCFI Covenant Ministries are a strategic coalition of churches birthed from a vision by God. They have partnered with several ministries of Christian fellowship to expand God's Kingdom by receiving Biblically sound leadership, guidance, and oversight which will ultimately making a difference in this world.Hosted by Minister Fred II & Bishop E. Edwards.Special GuestsBenita WashingtonVoices of ClarksvilleBryan PopinMinister Fred IIJune 23rd Concert at 6pm Von Braun Civic Center700 Monroe StreetHuntsville Al, 35801The purpose of "No More Dirty, Inc., doing business as "The Spot: Where Lives Transform" is to (a) make our communities and cities wonderful and better places to live; (b) become good neighbors; (c) learn to value and appreciate diversity, cultures, ethnicity, faith and (d) promote clean entertainment for the entire family.For tickets or more information visit http://www.ucfiglobal.org