 
News By Tag
* Dynamics Software
* Sage Software
* Spend Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
April 2018
3029282726

eRequester to Sponsor RG Connect 2018

The annual event, hosted by The Resource Group, is intended for Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage Intacct and Solve BI360 clients to help them better utilize their software solutions.
 
 
eRequester_The-Resource-Group_RGConnect-2018-Sponsor
eRequester_The-Resource-Group_RGConnect-2018-Sponsor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dynamics Software
Sage Software
Spend Management

Industry:
Software

Location:
Seattle - Washington - US

Subject:
Events

SEATTLE - May 1, 2018 - PRLog -- eRequester spend management will be a Breakfast Sponsor of RG Connect 2018, The Resource Group's 18th annual Microsoft Dynamics® GP, Sage Intacct and Solver BI360 customer conference, from 8 am- 5:00 pm on Friday, May 18, at The Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington.

"RG Connect is a great venue for customers who are looking to get the most from their ERP software. For eRequester, it's a great opportunity to meet with customers in a learning environment. We're able to discuss pain points, needs and gain valuable insights on how to improve products. We're also able to give hands on demonstrations that provide new perspectives on how to approach and easily overcome many common issues. Customers walk away more informed and eager to apply their knowledge." Eric Osborne, eRequester Channel Development and Software Consultant

The Resource Group helps its clients to improve business processes, overcome challenges during growth and connects disparate business systems implementing Dynamics GP and Sage Intacct accounting software and the BI360 business intelligence (BI) solution.

The theme for this year's event is "Imagine the Future." Each year, The Resource Group hosts more than 150 customers to provide them with the opportunity to network with peers, see the latest releases of their enterprise resource planning (ERP) or BI software solution, and most importantly learn how to better utilize their system.

As a sponsor, eRequester will participate in the Expo providing conference attendees with hands-on software demonstrations and information about spend management software solutions—requisition management, approval workflow, cost containment, expense management and AP process automation.

"The Expo portion of RG Connect is a valuable resource for our clients," said Marty Schillaci, CEO of The Resource Group. "It provides them with an opportunity to learn about the products our Independent Software Vendors, or ISVs, have to offer and how those tools can work to maximize their financial management solution."

For more information about RG Connect 2018, please visit http://pages.resgroup.com/RG-Connect-2018-Dynamics-GP-Sage-Intacct-Customer-Conference.html

About eRequester

eRequester spend management simplifies corporate cost containment, travel and expense and workflow automation. Their robust software platform offers intelligent automation and spend controls with an extremely flexible configuration. Streamline the requisition-to-pay process with built-in approval workflow, save time with AP automation, expense management, budget control, and save money with Marketplace integrated group purchasing and more.

eRequester integrations are available for many popular accounting systems and ERPs like Sage and Microsoft Dynamics.

eRequester is a proud Microsoft Dynamics Software Gold Development Partner and Sage Software Gold Development Partner.

Marketplace and its associated services are available only to US addresses at this time.

More information about eRequester can be found at www.erequester.com, email: info@erequester.com or by calling: 1-877-727-9528.

About The Resource Group
Based in Renton, Washington, The Resource Group delivers creative and empowering technology solutions that empower customers to reach their business goals. Throughout Washington, Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, The Resource Group partners with our clients to tailor solutions that solve their business challenges. Our professional and knowledgeable consultants are dedicated to building solid, long-lasting relationships with clients. The Resource Group implements, customizes and supports Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage Intacct cloud financial management software as well as the Solver BI360 Business Intelligence solution. We are there throughout the entire lifecycle of your new solution; from initial software evaluation to installation, data migration, implementation, software development, system integration, training and support. We are small enough to care, and big enough to get results. To learn more about The Resource Group, please visit www.resgroup.com/about-resource-group.

Contact
Rob Maya
***@erequester.com
End
Source:eRequester
Email:***@erequester.com Email Verified
Tags:Dynamics Software, Sage Software, Spend Management
Industry:Software
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paperless Business Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share