eRequester and ImageLink Partner to Unify Spend and Document Management

Two top-rated software solution providers integrate spend management and document management for Microsoft Dynamics GP.
 
 
SEATTLE - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- eRequester Spend Management announces a partnership with ImageLink Document Management to  provide an integrated software solution for Microsoft Dynamics GP available immediately. The integration gives Dynamics GP clients the ability to read and view attachments to eRequester Requisitions, POs and AP Invoices from within Dynamics GP via ImageLink's interconnected interface.

eRequester's current Dynamics GP integration provides real-time requisition-to-pay, eProcurement, expense management and accounts payable automation that is driven by a collaborative Approval Workflow Engine. The enhanced capabilities add more value to the existing audit trail capabilities of eRequester by allowing Dynamics GP users to research and view documents with ImageLink's document management system, within eRequester and now from within Dynamics GP as well. Users can expect simplified access and time savings having the information directly available without leaving Dynamics GP.

"We realized right away that eRequester and ImageLink software solutions were very complimentary. The client benefits of an integration between talented development partners would have a tremendous impact and deliver valuable time savings to our customers. Our philosophy here at eRequester is to simplify the complexity of spend management. Every eRequester feature and enhancement is driven by this philosophy and our seamless integration with ImageLink extends this and provides software that is full featured, intelligent and delivers on ease-of-use and time savings. "

Peter Glenn, eRequester Senior Product Manager

The current integration with ImageLink is targeted for Microsoft Dynamics GP, but Peter Glenn, eRequester Senior Product Manager states that the Company is currently planning ImageLink integrations with other accounting systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics SL and Sage 100, among others.

For more information visit: http://spendwise.ly/eRequester-ImageLink

About eRequester

eRequester web purchasing, expense management and accounts payable automation software suite offers businesses essential functionality for managing corporate spending. This robust platform enhances productivity for core procurement and payment processes by streamlining requisition and authorization routing workflow. eRequester users can leverage accounting system master information to create purchase, expense, and receiving transactions, route them using its flexible Approval Workflow Engine, and post them directly to a number of integrated business systems including accounting systems by Microsoft, Sage Software, Intuit, and many others.

eRequester is a Gold Partner of both Microsoft and Sage Software and provides software integrations with many more accounting systems. eRequester was recognized as a leading solution in four major categories in the Gartner E-Procurement Market and Vendor Landscape, including user interface, time to value, technology platform and customer satisfaction.

Clients include Crown Media Holdings, Eddie Bauer, The NATO School, New York Parks and Recreation, and totals over 700 companies and over 100,000 users.

About ImageLink

Since 1996 ImageLink has provided a seamless document management solution to the accounting ERP marketplace. ImageLink, is tightly integrated with leading accounting ERP systems such as Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics AX and Sage 100 ERP. Capabilities include, OCR, Workflow, Cloud, and extension to the enterprise. To learn more visit - www.compinfo.com

More information about eRequester can be found at www.erequester.com or by calling 206.256.0771.

eRequester registered trademarks of Paperless Business Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective holders.

Click to Share