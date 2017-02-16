 
Paperless Business Systems is Acquired by Roman Road Ventures

The developer of eRequester spend management software prepares for transition
 
 
SEATTLE - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Roman Road Capital Partners LLC acquires Paperless Business Systems, developer of eRequester a leading spend management software suite.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Paperless Business Systems. Randy Pape (Founder of Paperless Business Systems) has built an amazing team and product in eRequester. The team's support has been tremendous and we are excited to continue to build on the established culture of innovation. "

Ben Litjen, CEO and Managing Partner of Roman Road Ventures

eRequester is a leading web-based requisitioning, purchase order and expense management software for the middle market developed by Paperless Business Systems. The transition will be focused on minimizing the impact to current customers of eRequester, while putting key resources behind product development projects to enhance future updates and features.

"We are taking every precaution to ensure a smooth transition and foresee little, if any, impact to our valued customers during this period. All of our departments are rallying to support the transition and see a tremendous period of growth ahead. It will serve as a significant leap for eRequester in reaching its goal of delivering top-rated spend management efficiency software built around our core intelligent automation. It's an exciting time for eRequester."

Peter Glenn, Senior eRequester Product Manager

Roman Road Ventures (www.romanroadcapital.com) is a unique investment group comprised of successful entrepreneurs, executives and luminaries in the business world. Together, with strategic advisors, they bring a strong industry background in SaaS and business technology.

The new company will be consolidating under eRequester, Paperless Business Systems' spend management software product. The official name change to eRequester is a key milestone and is expected to be completed soon.

The next phase will be focused on growth in all areas-- people, processes and product.

Paperless Business Systems was founded in 1997 and launched eRequester two years later in 1999. Since then, eRequester has evolved into an industry leading spend management software suite trusted by over 750 companies with over 100,000 users worldwide.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Paperless Business Systems has grown to include over 50 developers, account managers, sales and system consultants, and product support staff centered on the continued development of eRequester. eRequester is top-rated by Gartner, an independent analyst group, in: time-to-value, ease-of-use, customer care, and technology platform.

Contact:

www.erequester.com

1-877-727-9528

info@erequester.com

Contact
Rob Maya
***@erequester.com
Source:
Email:***@erequester.com Email Verified
Tags:Purchasing, Expense Management, Procurement
Industry:Software
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
