News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
eRequester Spend Management Unveils Marketplace, an Integrated Group Purchasing Solution
Value added service provided by eRequester lets organizations access pre-negotiated discounts without a contract
"By adding Marketplace to your cost containment strategy, you gain a double benefit: the savings of a group purchasing organization coupled with the insight and control of eRequester's spend management system." eRequester Insights Blog
Marketplace is an end-to-end group purchasing solution that showcases how eRequester continues to innovate in the mid-market and larger spend management space. With no contract or term required, eRequester has effectively lowered the barrier to entry and offers savings that would otherwise be out of reach to most organizations.
Ben Litjen, CEO of eRequester states, "It's all about giving eRequester customers an advantage. It's a continuation of our mission to find new ways to save our customers time and money. Most Procurement Managers have to manage multiple contracts for indirect spend and that's both an intricate process and as well as being very time consuming. Marketplace takes care of that for you."
"Marketplace provides a tremendous value to our customers—it streamlines purchasing and saves money with pre-negotiated discounts. Each year, companies entrust an estimated $6-7B in spend with eRequester. Now, with Marketplace, these companies can leverage that spend to gain the added advantage of discounts that average around 30%, while still enjoying the benefits of a trusted, best-in-class e-procurement solution. For most companies, the savings from Marketplace alone will recoup their initial investment in eRequester and then some."
Marketplace also includes two additional value driven features:
· Buying Desk for hard to find items or bulk purchases. Customers work with Marketplace purchasing experts by providing details of required items and overall order. From there Marketplace handles all the research and negotiation, and returns to the customer with exclusive pricing options.
· Corporate Catalog. This feature lets customers build and manage a curated collection of items for use companywide.
· Favorites List. This feature lets users create a list of items that are regularly order. This simplifies the ordering process since the item and vendor are captured by Marketplace
Marketplace is available immediately. For a live demonstration contact eRequester at 1-877-727-9528 or by visiting www.erequester.com/
About eRequester
eRequester spend management simplifies corporate cost containment. Their robust software platform offers workflow automation and spend controls with an extremely flexible configuration. Streamline the requisition-
eRequester integrations are available for many popular accounting systems and ERPs like; Sage 100, Sage 300, Sage 500, Sage X3, Acumatica, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics SL, Microsoft Dynamics AX, QuickBooks Pro, QuickBooks Premier, QuickBooks Enterprise, Blackbaud FE, SAP, EPICOR and many more.
eRequester is a proud Sage Software Gold Development Partner, Microsoft Dynamics Software Gold Development Partner and Acumatica Cloud ERP Development Partner.
Marketplace and its associated services are available only to US addresses at this time.
More information about eRequester can be found at www.erequester.com, email: info@erequester.com or by calling: 1-877-727-9528.
Contact
Rob Maya
***@erequester.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse