VORAGO Technologies Receives Phase II NASA Small Business Innovation Research Award

-- VORAGO Technologies, a leading provider of radiation-hardened and extreme temperature embedded systems technology, has been awarded a new NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).The project that is now underway is consistent with VORAGO's technology expertise and is an extension of the successful phase I effort to design a radiation-hardened miniaturized System-In-Package (SIP). The SIP is optimized for size, weight, power consumption and radiation hardness.As spacecraft technology is continually miniaturized to reduce size, weight and power consumption, it is becoming increasingly challenging for designers to implement all of the required system functionality into an progressively smaller form factor. VORAGO is developing SIP technology that integrates multiple radiation-hardened die and are qualifiying the SIP for space flight. The SIP implementation is five times smaller than an equivalent circuit that utilizes conventional discrete ICs."We are delighted that NASA continues to recognize and support our unique capability in developing innovative technology for space," said Bernd Lienhard, chief executive officer of VORAGO Technologies. "We believe that VORAGO's HARDSILradiation hardening technology and our ability to optimize size, weight and power consumption will enable the next generation of spacecraft."www.voragotech.com