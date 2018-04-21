Stonefield Software Releases Stonefield Query For Sage Pro Version 7

Stonefield Software is pleased to announce the release of version 7.0 of the Stonefield Query for Sage Pro. There are lots of new features in this release.

--We are pleased to announce the release of version 7.0 of Stonefield Query for Sage Pro ERP. There are lots of new features in this release.• If you are using FoxPro data, you can now tell Stonefield Query to use an UNC path rather than a drive mapping (which often causes problems because drive mappings aren't supported in scheduled reports) by adding a section in Data.ini that maps the drive letter to the UNC path.• Multiple license types are now available. This allows you to decide what set of features you would like to have.• You can now evenly spread the columns across the page in a quick report by turning on the Auto-fit to Page setting. This setting adds extra space between the columns so the fields take up the entire width of the page.• You can now sort a cross-tab report by a data field. This can be used to, for example, show customer sales by country and product with the largest customers (by sales) at the top and smallest at the bottom.• You can now specify the number of columns to display in a dashboard. If the total number of cells (rows multiplied by columns) is less than the number of reports, the reports are cycled through in sets at the specified interval. For example, if you specify two rows and two columns, only four reports can be displayed at a time, so if the dashboard contains six reports, the first four are displayed, then the next two, then the first four again. The interval is now in seconds rather than minutes. Also, you can now add more than 9 reports to a dashboard.• You can now specify the minimum and maximum values for a gauge. The goal value is now optionally shown as a goal marker on the gauge.• Fields containing HTML and rich text (RTF) content can now be displayed as formatted text.• The performance of outputting a report with a large number of records (tens of thousands) to Microsoft Excel Data-Only (Fast) was greatly improved (90% faster) and produces smaller XLSX files.• You can now format a field to display negative numbers in parentheses rather than with a minus sign (for example, (123.45) instead of -123.45).• You can now specify the title settings for the right axis in a chart that has a field plotted on the right axis.• You can now create a stacked chart when there is no series field but there is more than one value field.• You can use the new built-in variable ChartTotal to display the total of a chart, such as in the title of the chart.• A new type of formatting is available for date fields: Day, which displays Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, etc.• When you compare a field to another field in the Filter Condition dialog, the drop-down list of fields to compare to now includes fields from other tables in the report, not just the ones from the selected table.• You can now drill down from a report using an aggregate date (such as Month/Year) to one using a filter on a date range.• You can no longer sort a chart by values if there's more than one values field or if there's a series field because the chart doesn't support sorting on more than one set of values so the sets don't match with the x-axis.• The Select Values dialog, which appears when you click the Values button in the Filter Condition dialog or the Expression Builder, now has a Search option so you can search for values.• The value for a filter condition can now be used in the custom description of the condition.• The Preview window has new zoom levels: 1000%, 800%, and 500%.• Expression builder buttons are now available for the header and footer of a report and for the subject and message of an email, making it easier to enter expressions for these things.• The GetValueForField and GetValueForParameter functions now accept a parameter indicating which value for "is between" and "is one of" conditions is returned.• You can no longer schedule a report to output to any Microsoft Excel format other than Microsoft Excel Data Only (Fast) or any Microsoft Word format because the other formats require running Excel or Word behind the scenes and they cannot be reliably run from a scheduled task as Microsoft themselves admit.Download the free 30 day trial of Stonefield Query Today.www.stonefieldsoftware.com/Stonefield Software Inc., the makers of the award-winning Stonefield Query, has been developing Ad Hoc database reporting solutions since 1991.With the end-user in mind, Stonefield Query enables businesses to deliver end-user self-service ad hoc reporting to customers and/or internal users. Stonefield Query can report on virtually any database, including Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Microsoft Access, Visual FoxPro, Pervasive, IBM DB2, MySQL, and more.