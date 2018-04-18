News By Tag
The A B C's of Initial Coin Offerings. Find out in this New York Conference
The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital support NYC VCs, Angels and ICOs Conference organized by Funding Post in New York City
Venture capitalists, family offices, angel investors, crypto investors, entrepreneurs and service providers will converge at 22 East 2nd Street in New York City on May 9, 2018 for this exclusive event.
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "FundingPost is known for organizing world-class events that present great opportunities for attendees to learn, share and network. This will be a very educative and informative event and it shouldn't be missed by anyone interested in blockchain and ICOs."
The event will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote, exhibits and networking activities. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with the investor panelists and other professionals in the blockchain and ICO industry at a cocktail party.
Some of the topics to be discussed are how ICOs work, opportunities related to ICOs, how companies are capitalizing on ICOs, who should do an ICO, laws and regulations surrounding ICOs, how to prepare ICOs, what to consider when looking to participate in an ICO, and how to particapte in ICOs. There will also be a discussion on crypto-basics.
Speakers at the event include:
Andreas Schemm, CEO, VREO
Caroline Hofmann, COO, Republic
Chris Georgen, Founder and Chief Architect, TOPL
David Dehaeck, Co-Founder, Wunder
Juan Engelbrecht, CEO, MOBU
Kaze Onguene, Founder and CEO, Braincities Lab
Martins Bratuskins, Co-Founder and COO, Monetizr
Matt Oguz, Managing Director, Venture-Science
Maximilian Lautenschlager, Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Sourcing Director, Iconiq Lab
Morgan Polotan, Principal, Genacast Ventures
Patrick Lowry, Co-Founder and CEO, Iconiq Lab
Paul Menchov, CTO, CoinList Capital
Sean Koh, CEO and Chairman of Koherent Incorporated, and Angel Investor
Stephen Smith, Technology and Life Sciences Director, BDO USA
Steve Kuh, CEO, Bonafi/Group Project
Sydney Lai, Head Of Strategy - Token Foundry, Consensys
Tristan Littlejohn, Co-Founder and CEO, Based Global
Sponsors for this event are Based Global, BDO USA, Braincities, Crowded.com, Group Project, Iconiq Lab, LDJ Capital, McCarter & English, MOBU, Monetizr, TOPL, VREO and Wunder. Media sponsors include Alley Watch, Angel Capital Association, Blockchain Beach, BoogarLists, Decentralized ID, Disruptive Technologies, GarysGuide, National Venture Capital Association, Nolcha Creative Events Agency, Qrypto Queens, ReadWriteWeb, StartupDigest, StartupReport, The Soho Loft Media Group, The State of Women, VC Experts and Women Investing In Women.
