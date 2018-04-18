The A B C's of Initial Coin Offerings. Find out in this New York Conference

The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital support NYC VCs, Angels and ICOs Conference organized by Funding Post in New York City

-- The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital support NYC VCs, Angels and ICOs Conference organized by FundingPost in New York CityVenture capitalists, family offices, angel investors, crypto investors, entrepreneurs and service providers will converge at 22 East 2nd Street in New York City on May 9, 2018 for this exclusive event.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "FundingPost is known for organizing world-class events that present great opportunities for attendees to learn, share and network. This will be a very educative and informative event and it shouldn't be missed by anyone interested in blockchain and ICOs."The event will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote, exhibits and networking activities. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with the investor panelists and other professionals in the blockchain and ICO industry at a cocktail party.Some of the topics to be discussed are how ICOs work, opportunities related to ICOs, how companies are capitalizing on ICOs, who should do an ICO, laws and regulations surrounding ICOs, how to prepare ICOs, what to consider when looking to participate in an ICO, and how to particapte in ICOs. There will also be a discussion on crypto-basics.Speakers at the event include:Andreas Schemm, CEO, VREOCaroline Hofmann, COO, RepublicChris Georgen, Founder and Chief Architect, TOPLDavid Dehaeck, Co-Founder, WunderJuan Engelbrecht, CEO, MOBUKaze Onguene, Founder and CEO, Braincities LabMartins Bratuskins, Co-Founder and COO, MonetizrMatt Oguz, Managing Director, Venture-ScienceMaximilian Lautenschlager, Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Sourcing Director, Iconiq LabMorgan Polotan, Principal, Genacast VenturesPatrick Lowry, Co-Founder and CEO, Iconiq LabPaul Menchov, CTO, CoinList CapitalSean Koh, CEO and Chairman of Koherent Incorporated, and Angel InvestorStephen Smith, Technology and Life Sciences Director, BDO USASteve Kuh, CEO, Bonafi/Group ProjectSydney Lai, Head Of Strategy - Token Foundry, ConsensysTristan Littlejohn, Co-Founder and CEO, Based GlobalSponsors for this event are Based Global, BDO USA, Braincities, Crowded.com, Group Project, Iconiq Lab, LDJ Capital, McCarter & English, MOBU, Monetizr, TOPL, VREO and Wunder. Media sponsors include Alley Watch, Angel Capital Association, Blockchain Beach, BoogarLists, Decentralized ID, Disruptive Technologies, GarysGuide, National Venture Capital Association, Nolcha Creative Events Agency, Qrypto Queens, ReadWriteWeb, StartupDigest, StartupReport, The Soho Loft Media Group, The State of Women, VC Experts and Women Investing In Women.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652