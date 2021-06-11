News By Tag
* NFT
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Limited edition NFT art featuring 78-year-old esports champion DieHardBirdie goes on sale on OpenSea
First digital NFT art collection featuring gamer and artist Abbe "DieHardBirdie" Borg up for auction at OpenSea NFT marketplace
Abbe "DieHardBirdie"
"I'm very excited to have an NFT art made with my face on it. Art has always been my passion as I have done it for the past 50 years but I am enjoying my time as a gamer playing CS:GO. It's nice to become the art piece and not the one making it," Borg said. This marks another feat for Borg's career and for the esports community. DieHardBirdie joins Diamondcon, a premier Call of Duty player for New York Subliners, to venture in the NFT community. Diamondcon will soon launch the world's first esports NFT.
Interested buyers can visit DieHardBirdie's NFT art collectible page and place bids here: https://opensea.io/
Abbe Borg has been an artist for the past 50 years and used paper, tissue, napkins, metal sheets, brass, and copper as his medium. Over the last five years, Borg embarked on his new career as a professional gamer and is currently streaming his game plays live on his Twitch channel.
Recently, DieHardBirdie has been working with OGLife, a streaming and gaming platform dedicated to honoring the elderlies through esports. Abbe "DieHardBirdie"
For more information on DieHardBirdie, visit: https://goldensnipers.com/
About DieHardBirdie
Abbe Borg, best known as "DieHardBirdie,"
DieHardBirdie can be reached at diehardbirdie@
Contact
Carmen Campo
***@thesoholoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse