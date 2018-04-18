News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DSI Announces SIMBA Traceability and Real Time Inventory Systems for Shellfish Processors
Redmond - WA - Dynamic Systems, Inc., the leader in Seafood Traceability Systems, launches SIMBA for Shellfish processors. SIMBA records receiving and production data in real-time, labels & tracks shellfish and provides full traceabily
Updated Lot Tracking What makes SIMBA unique is that SIMBA tracks lots by the container, including any mixed or commingled lots. What this means is full backward and forward traceability for all products, and cost savings in the case of recall, an important feature for shellfish processors.
Advanced Logistics At the time of shipping, the Logistics feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific truck. A Manifest and Bill of Lading is then produced automatically. This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was shipped.
Positive Results Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed, the ability to get same day accurate production reports, the ability to fulfill traceability requirements automatically, accurate inventory and professional looking carton and pallet labels.
Learn more about traceability and labeling software for seafood processors at dynamic-systemsinc.com/
Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic-
Contact
Dynamic Systems, inc.
***@dsisales.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse