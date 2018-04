DSI Announces SIMBA Traceability and Real Time Inventory Systems for Shellfish Processors

Redmond - WA - Dynamic Systems, Inc., the leader in Seafood Traceability Systems, launches SIMBA for Shellfish processors. SIMBA records receiving and production data in real-time, labels & tracks shellfish and provides full traceabily

-- Track from the Beach SIMBA uses a tablet to initiate lots at the beach during harvest. This information is taken to the plant and entered into SIMBA automatically, where it then tracks production from receiving to packing in real-time using touchscreen computers. The unique ability of SIMBA to modify weight as the product moves down the production line helps shellfish companies know true weights received and packed.What makes SIMBA unique is that SIMBA tracks lots by the container, including any mixed or commingled lots. What this means is full backward and forward traceability for all products, and cost savings in the case of recall, an important feature for shellfish processors.At the time of shipping, the Logistics feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific truck. A Manifest and Bill of Lading is then produced automatically. This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was shipped.Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed, the ability to get same day accurate production reports, the ability to fulfill traceability requirements automatically, accurate inventory and professional looking carton and pallet labels.Learn more about traceability and labeling software for seafood processors at dynamic-systemsinc.com/software/seafood.Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic- systemsinc.com Business Development Manager: 800-342-3999