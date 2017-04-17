 
SIMBA 2017 Seafood Traceability System Updates Traceability & Yield Reporting

Redmond – WA / Dynamic Systems, Inc., a Redmond, Washington leader in Traceability Systems announced the update of SIMBA 2017.
 
 
REDMOND, Wash. - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Improve Yield Reporting  The SIMBA (Specialized Inventory Management with Barcode Accuracy) is flexible, fast and easy to use.  The current system solves the problem of how to produce and track complete product labeling for seafood with accurate yield reporting given a clean input/output.  This is a valuable function because if seafood processors lose a yield of 3%, that loss comes off the bottom line.

SIMBA is designed for seafood processors who need  accurate information for production and sales. SIMBA tracks, labels and ships an unlimited number of products with specific species and characteristics. The system automatically generates bills of lading and verifies shipments.

The system uses barcodes that capture product information (weight, size, color, and grade) for that carton or bag from the production floor.  The label information is then stored in the SIMBA Inventory database which provides accurate real-time inventory balances.

Van Loading     At the time of shipping, the Logics feature of SIMBA tracks each carton or pallet onto a specific van.  A Bill of Lading is produced automatically.  This feature not only saves time in the shipping process, it eliminates disputes with the customer regarding what was actually shipped.

Results     Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports; full traceability, accurate real time inventory improved yields, carton and pallet labels; and expedited van loading.

See more at: http://dynamic-systemsinc.com

Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic-systemsinc.com, Business Development Manager: 800-342-3999 X 208

Rob freeman
4252161204
***@dsisales.com
Dynamic Systems, Inc
***@dsisales.com
