 
News By Tag
* Museum
* National Park
* Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Morristown
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716


National Park Hosts Free Art Reception and Talk by Xiomaro

The National Park Service hosts a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk. A free exhibition ebook is available at www.xiomaro.com.
 
 
The kitchen at George Washington's Headquarters
The kitchen at George Washington's Headquarters
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Museum
National Park
Art

Industry:
Photography

Location:
Morristown - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

MORRISTOWN, N.J. - April 21, 2018 - PRLog -- The public is invited to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event takes place at Morristown National Historical Park and celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington's Headquarters: Photographs by Xiomáro.  The 22 large images of the Ford Mansion – Washington's Revolutionary War base of operations during the winter of 1779-1780 – will be on view until December 28, 2018.

Xiomáro will present a slideshow retrospective of his various collections commissioned by the National Park Service.  To advance public interest in American history, he will also be giving away a book about the mansion and a photographic print.

Xiomáro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-ro") is an internationally-recognized artist and speaker whose photography has been covered by The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and CBS Eyewitness News.  His work has been widely exhibited at venues such as Harvard University and New York City's Fraunces Tavern Museum.  Next year, Arcadia Publishing is releasing Xio's photo book, Weir Farm National Historic Site, about Julian Alden Weir, the father of American Impressionist painting.   A free ebook of the photographs is available at http://www.xiomaro.com.

The reception recognizes the exhibition of Xio's photographs of Washington's Revolutionary War headquarters, which highlight its dual role as a residence.  "The domestic aspects are easily lost in the presence of Washington, but Xio has managed to capture the Ford Mansion's essence as a home," explains curator Jude M. Pfister, the park's Chief of Cultural Resources.  Pfister is the author of the award-winning book, The Jacob Ford Jr. Mansion:  The Storied History of a New Jersey Home (The History Press, 2009).  Xio will be giving away a copy of the book and a 5"x7" photographic print as prizes to two randomly selected winners.

The reception will be followed by Xio's talk.  The artist will show his photographs revealing never-before-seen perspectives and artifacts of historical sites such as President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House."  His documentary images of the  Big Cypress and Everglades environments will also be presented.  Time will be allotted for answering questions about his body of work, aesthetic, techniques, and his current exhibit.

The reception and talk will be held at the museum auditorium at Morristown National Historical Park, 30 Washington Place, Morristown, NJ 07960 on Saturday May 19, 2018 at 2:00.  The event is free.

The exhibition is on display until December 28, 2018.  For visiting hours and other information call 973-539-2016 (extension 210) or visit http://www.nps.gov/morr.  A free ebook of the photographs is available at www.xiomaro.com.

Contact
Xiomaro Art Studio
***@mail.com
End
Source:Xiomaro Art Studio
Email:***@mail.com Email Verified
Tags:Museum, National Park, Art
Industry:Photography
Location:Morristown - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Xiomaro | Art Studio | New York PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share