National Park Hosts Free Art Reception and Talk by Xiomaro

The kitchen at George Washington's Headquarters

-- The public is invited to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event takes place at Morristown National Historical Park and celebrates the debut solo exhibition. The 22 large images of the Ford Mansion – Washington's Revolutionary War base of operations during the winter of 1779-1780 – will be on view until December 28, 2018.Xiomáro will present a slideshow retrospective of his various collections commissioned by the National Park Service. To advance public interest in American history, he will also be giving away a book about the mansion and a photographic print.Xiomáro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-ro") is an internationally-recognized artist and speaker whose photography has been covered byand. His work has been widely exhibited at venues such as Harvard University and New York City's Fraunces Tavern Museum. Next year, Arcadia Publishing is releasing Xio's photo book,, about Julian Alden Weir, the father of American Impressionist painting. A free ebook of the photographs is available at http://www.xiomaro.com The reception recognizes the exhibition of Xio's photographs of Washington's Revolutionary War headquarters, which highlight its dual role as a residence. "The domestic aspects are easily lost in the presence of Washington, but Xio has managed to capture the Ford Mansion's essence as a home," explains curator Jude M. Pfister, the park's Chief of Cultural Resources. Pfister is the author of the award-winning book,(The History Press, 2009). Xio will be giving away a copy of the book and a 5"x7" photographic print as prizes to two randomly selected winners.The reception will be followed by Xio's talk. The artist will show his photographs revealing never-before-seen perspectives and artifacts of historical sites such as President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House." His documentary images of the Big Cypress and Everglades environments will also be presented. Time will be allotted for answering questions about his body of work, aesthetic, techniques, and his current exhibit.The reception and talk will be held at the museum auditorium at Morristown National Historical Park, 30 Washington Place, Morristown, NJ 07960 on Saturday May 19, 2018 at 2:00. The event is free.The exhibition is on display until December 28, 2018. For visiting hours and other information call 973-539-2016 (extension 210) or visit http://www.nps.gov/ morr . A free ebook of the photographs is available at www.xiomaro.com.