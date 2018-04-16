News By Tag
National Park Hosts Free Art Reception and Talk by Xiomaro
The National Park Service hosts a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk. A free exhibition ebook is available at www.xiomaro.com.
Xiomáro will present a slideshow retrospective of his various collections commissioned by the National Park Service. To advance public interest in American history, he will also be giving away a book about the mansion and a photographic print.
Xiomáro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-
The reception recognizes the exhibition of Xio's photographs of Washington's Revolutionary War headquarters, which highlight its dual role as a residence. "The domestic aspects are easily lost in the presence of Washington, but Xio has managed to capture the Ford Mansion's essence as a home," explains curator Jude M. Pfister, the park's Chief of Cultural Resources. Pfister is the author of the award-winning book, The Jacob Ford Jr. Mansion: The Storied History of a New Jersey Home (The History Press, 2009). Xio will be giving away a copy of the book and a 5"x7" photographic print as prizes to two randomly selected winners.
The reception will be followed by Xio's talk. The artist will show his photographs revealing never-before-
The reception and talk will be held at the museum auditorium at Morristown National Historical Park, 30 Washington Place, Morristown, NJ 07960 on Saturday May 19, 2018 at 2:00. The event is free.
The exhibition is on display until December 28, 2018. For visiting hours and other information call 973-539-2016 (extension 210) or visit http://www.nps.gov/
