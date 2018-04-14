 
April 2018





Kansas Bowling Releases Controversial #Pizzagate Video For German Artist Drangsal

Kansas Bowling and her sister Parker Love Bowling are parodying conspiracy theories surrounding Hillary Clinton in new music video for the German artist Drangsal.
 
 
Kansas Bowling posing with Hillary Clinton
Kansas Bowling posing with Hillary Clinton
LOS ANGELES - April 19, 2018 - PRLog -- Kansas Bowling, director of Troma's "B.C. Butcher" has directed a new video for the German artist Drangsal and his song "Magst Du Mich".

The video features Kansas Bowling and her sister Parker Love Bowling as sex slaves being held captive by Hillary Clinton at Comet Ping Pong, the pizza parlour. The girls seductively eat pizza, play with a live iguana, suck on ping pong balls, and perform fellatio on rifles. The video is inspired by actual conspiracy theories surrounding this, a.k.a. #pizzagate, and is turning heads and raising questions. Some are speculating that the sisters know something the general public does not while others think they are making light of the theories.

Hillary Clinton in the video is played by Rodney Bingenheimer.

The video is now on regular rotation on European MTV and is sure to stir more controversy overseas.

Do you think this video goes too far? Many are believing so.

Drangsal's new album "Zores" is to be released April 27th internationally.

Kansas Bowling is currently directing her second feature film. More of her work can be found at www.kansas-bowling.com

Watch the video here!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IeBXPP2ALa4

