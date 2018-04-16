Kansas Bowling Directs A Satanic Music Video For Collapsing Scenery

Collapsing Scenery releases a music video for their cover of Jonathan Richman's "Modern World" directed by Kansas Bowling.

L-R: Langley Fox, K.O. Lee, and Carly Foulkes

End

-- Collapsing Scenery releases their second video directed by cult filmmaker Kansas Bowling (Troma Entertainment's "B.C. Butcher"). The video is for their cover of Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers' "Modern World".The video features many cameos - artists Carly Foulkes and Langley Fox along with model K.O. Lee play Satanic cheerleaders, Kansas' sister and cult film actress Parker Love Bowling plays Satan's slave, and John Lazar from Russ Meyer's Beyond the Valley of the Dolls plays Satan.In the video, Collapsing Scenery's Reggie Debris and Don De Vore play schoolboys who are murdered by a mysterious cloaked man on their school campus. After they are killed, Satan's cheerleaders visit them and drag them to hell. Once in hell, they meet Satan (Lazar). From there, animated demons are introduced and the band members' faces begin to melt.The video premiered on Record Store Day (April 21st) on BrooklynVegan.com to go with the release of Collapsing Scenery's new single. The other side of the single is their cover of Randy Newman's "Let's Burn Down the Cornfield" which also has a music video directed by Kansas Bowling.The video was shot on Kodak 16mm.Collapsing Scenery have a show in New York at the Golden Unicorn May 2nd and have a residency at Zebulon in Los Angeles May 7, 14, and 21.Check out more of Collapsing Scenery's work here: www.collapsingscenery.comCheck out more of Kansas Bowling's work here: www.kansas-bowling.comWatch the video here!