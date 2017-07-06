 
Livingmore Releases Video for "Never Slow Down" Directed by Kansas Bowling

Kansas Bowling directs a video for Livingmore's new song "Never Slow Down"
 
 
MUSIC VIDEO BY KANSAS BOWLING
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Livingmore releases a video for their new song "Never Slow Down". The video was directed by filmmaker Kansas Bowling. It was shot on Kodak 16mm 250D color stock and shot by DP Jon Schweigart.

The video features a turtle owned by Alex Moore and Spencer Livingston of Livingmore named Nerdle.

The video was released this week and premiered by the website The 405.

Kansas Bowling directed the feature film "B.C. Butcher" as well as over a dozen music videos. She is currently working on her second feature and starring in the upcoming films The Electra Complex and Primitiva.

You can read more about Kansas Bowling at www.kansas-bowling.com

Livingmore has a new album coming out this summer. From their website:

""We can be reborn in all kinds of different ways, where now we feel like butterflies again. We've regained confidence in ourselves and are ready to move to the next chapter, whatever that may be," Moore explains defiantly. Livingmore are certainly ready to emerge from their own cocoon - look out for Ok To Land, coming this summer."

Livingmore is currently touring the East Coast and will be back touring the West Coast at the end of July. You can read more about Livingmore and follow their tour at www.livingmoreband.com

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8XE907MN2s&feature=y...

Source:Fractal Clouds
Email:***@kansas-bowling.com Email Verified
Tags:Kansas Bowling, Music, Independent
Industry:Music
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Features
