Livingmore Releases Video for "Never Slow Down" Directed by Kansas Bowling
Kansas Bowling directs a video for Livingmore's new song "Never Slow Down"
The video features a turtle owned by Alex Moore and Spencer Livingston of Livingmore named Nerdle.
The video was released this week and premiered by the website The 405.
Kansas Bowling directed the feature film "B.C. Butcher" as well as over a dozen music videos. She is currently working on her second feature and starring in the upcoming films The Electra Complex and Primitiva.
You can read more about Kansas Bowling at www.kansas-bowling.com
Livingmore has a new album coming out this summer. From their website:
""We can be reborn in all kinds of different ways, where now we feel like butterflies again. We've regained confidence in ourselves and are ready to move to the next chapter, whatever that may be," Moore explains defiantly. Livingmore are certainly ready to emerge from their own cocoon - look out for Ok To Land, coming this summer."
Livingmore is currently touring the East Coast and will be back touring the West Coast at the end of July. You can read more about Livingmore and follow their tour at www.livingmoreband.com
Watch the video here:
