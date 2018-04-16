Collapsing Scenery and James Chance Release Lord of the Flies Video Directed by Kansas Bowling

Kansas Bowling directs another video for Collapsing Scenery's "Let's Burn Down the Cornfield".

-- Collapsing Scenery releases their first video directed by cult filmmaker Kansas Bowling (Troma Entertainment's "B.C. Butcher"). The video is for their cover of Randy Newman's "Let's Burn Down the Cornfield" and features the legendary James Chance on saxophone.The video stars Violette Reid, Lola Reid, and Ruby Chapelle as Lord of the Flies school girls stranded on an island and Collapsing Scenery's Reggie Debris and Don De Vore play undead fallen paratroopers haunting the girls.The video features an actual amputated pig's head which has stirred controversy in animal rights communities."I'd been a fan of director Kansas Bowling from afar, and we immediately clicked creatively when we met in person. Her idea was simply a gender flipped riff on 'Lord of the Flies'. There are so many memorable set pieces in that novel, including the fallen paratroopers, which inspired the costuming for me and Don." – Reggie Debris"I think girls are more evil than boys so they make for a better study of the dark side of human nature" – Kansas BowlingCollapsing Scenery is releasing a single for Record Store Day with "Cornfield" on one side and their cover of Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers' "Modern World" on the other. Kansas Bowling directed videos for both songs.The video was shot on Kodak 16mm.Collapsing Scenery have a show in New York at the Golden Unicorn May 2nd and have a residency at Zebulon in Los Angeles May 7, 14, and 21.Check out more of Collapsing Scenery's work here: www.collapsingscenery.comCheck out more of Kansas Bowling's work here: www.kansas-bowling.comWatch it here!