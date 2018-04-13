News By Tag
TeleSense Expands its Advisory Board
Machine Learning Expert Suhrid Deshmukh Joins TeleSense Board of Advisors
Deshmukh's Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was in the field of mathematical modeling. He brings expertise in machine learning methods, supervised learning, utility theory, decision science and time-series analysis to TeleSense. His broad areas of interest lie in the field of computational modeling in general. Deshmukh's research has been presented at several conferences worldwide.
"We are very fortunate to have Suhrid join our advisory board," said Naeem Zafar, CEO of TeleSense. Suhrid's expertise in machine learning is going to be extremely beneficial as we roll out our pioneering predictive grain storage quality software. Ours is the first expert system that can help farmers, grain storage managers, and distributors gain insight into how grain quality may be affected during storage and transport, allowing them to optimize trading and maximize profits," Zafar stated.
"It is a great privilege for me to be a part of TeleSense, an innovative company leveraging artificial intelligence to preserve grain and help alleviate world hunger problems, by preventing food spoilage," stated Suhrid Deshmukh. "I am excited to utilize my machine learning knowledge for such a noble cause, where everyone in the food chain can benefit from my work."
About TeleSense (Adolene Inc. dba TeleSense): TeleSense ® provides Industrial IoT, real-time environmental monitoring solutions for grain and food production, storage, transport and retail. Our solutions are designed to help manage environmental risks in the world's food supply chain. We automate data collection and wirelessly upload and analyze it. Whether assets are at rest or in motion, using cloud based technology, TeleSense enables enterprise owners to monitor their consumables, and transmit notifications when environmental parameters present a risk. Along with managing and mitigating day-to-day risks, TeleSense's advanced tools provide predictive modeling and intelligent decision assistance, improving efficiency for enterprises involved in all aspects of delivery from farm to table. Our solutions help eliminate human error, improve operational efficiency, the burden of regulatory compliance and profitability. For more information, please visit https://www.telesense.com.
Contact:
Jackie Seem
(408) 462 1531
Jackie@telesense.com
