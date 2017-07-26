News By Tag
TeleSense Expands its Food Safety Advisory Board
Safeway's Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense
Griffith is a successful executive leader with over 20 years of experience in the retail food industry and an extensive background in guiding operations, marketing, and merchandising teams across multiple markets. He is highly skilled in strategic business development through implementation of core growth strategies, as well as capital planning and innovative merchandising methodology. He has a proven track record of effectively leading groups, ranging from small entrepreneurial strategic innovation teams to large organizations. Kelly has strong relationship management skills focused on positively impacting industry and community organizations, is an extremely motivated communicator, and a lifelong learner with a reputation for talent development and mentoring emerging leaders.
"We are very fortunate to have a person of Kelly's caliber and experience on our advisory board," stated Naeem Zafar, CEO of TeleSense. "Kelly's vast experience in the food industry is going to be a big asset for TeleSense as we move forward with our game changing technology for cold-chain monitoring, and automate the farm-to-fork food safety process and compliance. Kelly's firsthand intimate knowledge of food safety requirements is going to be invaluable in guiding our product and business direction," Zafar said.
"Food processing, distribution, storage and retail facilities face a massive challenge of ensuring food being kept at the right temperature throughout the entire process to avoid spoilage", stated Kelly Griffith. "Furthermore, they must stay up to date on compliance regulations, while reducing cost and streamlining operations. TeleSense has developed some very innovative IoT technology to automate and streamline the whole food cold-chain management. TeleSense's food safety monitoring technology is one of the easiest to use that I have seen in my experience. With the new food safety regulations coming into effect, I believe TeleSense is at the right place at the right time with its products. I am very pleased to be part of this innovative company that is putting all its knowledge and technology to make food safer for all of us," Griffith said.
TeleSense's solution addresses the complete food cold-chain, including food-in-motion and food-at-rest. Using the latest IoT technology, TeleSense monitors various environmental parameters, including food or product temperature, and sends the data to the cloud for storage and processing. When food is being shipped from one location to another, TeleSense digitally documents time-temperature records in accordance with the Sanitary Transportation section of the Food Safety Modernization Act.
TeleSense's proprietary TeleSensors are a family of small battery-powered or plugged-in sensors that can be placed in the room, cooler, truck, airplane or ship; where the food is being processed, stored or being transported. TeleSensors continuously monitor the food temperature and other parameters and communicate with a wireless gateway that sends the data to the cloud. If, at any time, any parameter gets out of the accepted user-defined range, real-time alerts are instantly generated via text and email, alerting the personnel to take immediate corrective action and save the food from spoiling.
"With the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Sanitary Food Transportation Act (SFTA) becoming law, the food safety focus is shifting from responding to contamination to preventing it," said Zafar." It is going to become mandatory for anyone handling food at commercial level to maintain accurate time-temperature records for safety inspections. Our system enables automatic creation of time-temperature records that meet FSMA, SFTA and FDA requirements. This eliminates manual record keeping, resulting in cost savings and eliminating the potential for human error," said Zafar.
TeleSense's real-time monitoring system is easy to use, witha customizable user interface and advanced analytics. The analytics help users get a better understanding of their assets' behavior over time, and that knowledge can be used for optimizing time-based settings, resulting in reduced energy usage and further cost savings. TeleSense's wireless monitoring system installs in less than 30 minutes and does not require any special tools.
About TeleSense (Adolene Inc. dba TeleSense): TeleSense® develops and delivers real-time environmental monitoring solutions for food production, storage, transport and retail. Our solutions are designed to help manage the risks posed by today's dynamic environmental conditions. We collect data wirelessly, analyze it in the cloud, and display it in ways that allow businesses to recognize critical issues and take immediate action using our industrial Internet-of-
Jackie Seem
408 669 0846
jackie@telesense.com
