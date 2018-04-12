Gateway Group launches "GIFT" and 'TWIN WIN' for employees to accomplish 2X growth vision

The Gateway Group, a global information technology services, solutions and product engineering company with business transformation as its core offering.

-- Gateway Group has launched "Gateway Internal Fast Track Programme" (GIFT) - a new initiative to Fast Track Careers and achieve performance linked double promotions. TWIN WIN initiative, on the other hand is a Refer and Reap Reward program for external ecosystem also.Indrajeet Mitra, Chief Human Resource Officer and Group CTO, says, "Revolutionary Technologies are changing the world around us and customer centricity is driving the business plans. For us, human capital investment and talent grooming to scale up to these opportunities is the key driver for the next phase of 2X growth."Under GIFT, we encourage our high performing Engineers who are proficient to perform and push themselves to achieve greater personal growth by climbing another step in the ladder. Employees can nominate themselves for next panel interview. Based on the evaluation grades, applicant's capabilities and meeting KRAs for the next role, a detailed transition plan is created and an individual is given the next role in the ladder chain.Software companies have recognized the importance of employee referral program butgoes a step further. This initiative allows even a non-employee, ex-employee, earlier interviewed candidates to nominate and refer a friend to a Gateway published opportunity on the career pages and stand to gain monetary rewards once the candidate joins and confirms the nomination name.Sonal Shah, Chief People Officer, Gateway Group says, 'Gateway Group is on ambitious growth trajectory across its 16 offices in Europe, the UK and Asia. Talent, for us, is the growth engine to support our billion dollar business target, and hence we are embracing these initiatives to propel us to match the growth vision'With the prime objective to strengthen next-gen capabilities and technological expertise, Gateway Group is planning to come up with more such initiatives in the upcoming year.To know more about current openings at Gateway Group, visitGateway Group is a global technology company that provides engineering services in IT solutions for 8 most disruptive industries of the world. Gateway enables the digital transformation of its customers through its next-gen technology solutions. Established in 1997, it has grown its portfolio ventures and brands across 16 countries catering to 30 plus matured and maturing markets. Over the last two decades of business excellence, Gateway has carved out a niche in Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Cyber Security, MarTech, FinTech, and Multimedia solutions.