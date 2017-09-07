Gateway TechnoLabs to participate at GITEX for the 14th consecutive year

Gateway TechnoLabs - a global information technology services, solutions, and product engineering company is participating in the largest trade event of the Middle East & Africa - "Gitex Technology Week"

-- Gitex is the world's fastest growing technology event ranked among top 3 digital events which provide a platform for tech companies to access the market coming from each corner of the world. Since past 37 years, tech pioneers have been exhibiting in Dubai to market their products or services and communicate with one another.Gateway's continued participation reflects its absolute commitment to adopt smart technologies and solutions, introducing them to a public platform. These include internet of things, augmented reality, chatbots, direct to consumer and data accuracy solution.At Gitex, Gateway will exhibit a broad range of traditional, as well as new technologies with an objective to power customer business. The presentation will showcase the essential benefits that follow after the implementation of technologies.Gateway will also speak about their contribution towards modern technologies and further share success stories. The highlighting solutions and framework that helped Gateway to create a successful journey in 2017 are:GTLAuto – DAP is for aftermarket part suppliers to overcome such challenge and provide the right part for right vehicle at the right time.LEAP transforms market centric to consumer centric approach by connecting brands and their consumer directly.Bots (or chatbots) are the new assistant representatives for any business. They are always there for your customers in answering their queries. Chatbot can function independently once integrated with any application.Started with home automation projects and wearable device projects, Gateway gained expertise in IoT domain further contributing in OBD - II connected cars projects, industrial automation projects, and certified data scientists.Sharing the experience of participation consecutively, Divyang Pandya, the company's Middle East Business Head, said," We have been participating in Gitex since more than a decade now. It has brought huge success for us with increased business and partnership with numerous clients from diverse industry verticals as well as government agencies in the Middle East. Every year we are quite pleased to connect with new customers and cater them our expertise. GITEX Technology Week was able to attract visitors from around the world and was successful in providing us a platform to showcase our products."With 20 years in the industry, and motto – 'EXPERTS AT KEEPING EXPENSIVE BUSINESS DECISIONS 'PROFITABLE', Gateway TechnoLabs have evolved as strategic think tank, handling strategy planning, business consulting, technology implementation and monitoring to make sure that business outcomes of our customers are achieved. From the most demanding to the most distant customers, we help global leaders grow and transform their business and bring greater flexibility with faster time to market through technical excellence, all at lower costs, right at their doorsteps.