Industry News





New Addition To Greenfield Recovery's Licensed Insolvency Practitioner Team

 
 
Margaret Carter - Licensed Insolvency Practitioner
Margaret Carter - Licensed Insolvency Practitioner
BIRMINGHAM, England - April 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Congratulations to Margaret Carter who is now taking insolvency appointments at Greenfield Recovery Ltd.

Margaret passed her Joint Insolvency Examination Board (JIEB) in March 2016 and has recently started taking appointments as a licensed Insolvency Practitioner.

Margaret has 8 years insolvency experience having previously worked in the banking industry.  She will be taking appointments in all area of insolvency, including Liquidations, Administrations, Company Voluntary Arrangements and Personal Insolvency.

Joining a team of experienced licensed insolvency practitioners Richard Till, Managing Director said: "Margaret joined us last year as a Senior Manager and has been an invaluable part of the team.   I wish her every success in her role as an Insolvency Practitioner with Greenfield Recovery Limited."

About Greenfield Recovery Ltd.
Company turnaround specialists.  Providing competitive company restructuring and insolvency services to directors & owners nationally.
Visit: https://www.greenfieldrecovery.co.uk/

Contact
Esther Paul, Office Manager.
***@greenfieldrecovery.co.uk
01212011720
