News By Tag
* Telecom
* Media
* Tech
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ofcom Strategy Head joins TMT M&A Forum 2018
Ofcom's presentation at TMT M&A Forum 2018 comes at a time of bold deal making and fluidity in the UK and European telecommunications sector, with a raft of M&A deals already announced this year and many more in the pipeline, says event organiser TMT Finance.
Investment levels in mobile and broadband are also on the rise, with the UK's mobile operators recently stumping up a combined £1.4bn for new 4G and 5G spectrum waves, while Ofcom also unveiled new rules which aim to improve quality and investment in Britain's full-fibre broadband networks, and improving the quality of BT's Openreach service.
Following his Keynote Speech at 10.10 to 10.25, Carter will also join a Leadership Panel Debate at the TMT M&A Forum 2018, entitled: The Future Telco Panel - Investment Strategies in a Digital Age, where he will join CxOs from BT Global Services, Italy's WindTre and Greek operator OTE.
In total, over 130 speakers have been announced on the programme which include CxOs of leading telecom operators, broadband providers and media companies such as BT, Hutchison 3, Sky, OTE, Telia, Orange, KPN, Tele2, Proximus, WindTre, ITV, BBC, Channel 4, CityFibre, euNetworks, Hyperoptic, Etisalat, STC, Interoute, Telkom Indonesia, Millicom, Safaricom, and many more.
The senior executive-only event brings together 350 attendees including Telecom, Media and Tech CEOs, CSOs, Heads of M&A; Heads of TMT from Investment Banks, Private Equity, Professional Advisers and Lawyers.
To view the programme, go to:http://go.tmtfinance.com/
Register here: http://go.tmtfinance.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2018