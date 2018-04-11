Pearson Publishing Launches MyLife Mobile Learning Life Skills Resources

 
New digital product will help children and young people develop their resilience and prepare for their future.
 
 
CAMBRIDGE, England - April 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Educational publisher and software developer Pearson Publishing has launched MyLife, a new mobile learning (m-learning) library of life skills resources for children.

Officially launched on Monday 16 April, MyLife brings together engaging PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) education, citizenship and life skills resources. MyLife is designed to support all children to learn about a wide range of personal, social, financial and legal issues.

While it is impossible to deny the importance of these subjects, they have long been neglected and pushed out by other demands on school staff. With the launch of MyLife, Pearson Publishing aims to support schools and other organisations to provide children with up-to-date resources written and designed by experts including Become, England's leading charity for children in care and young care leavers.

Dominic Stevenson, Public Affairs Manager at Become, said: "Young people who grow up in care may not have had the opportunity to develop skills such as budgeting and, because they often don't have a family to support them after they leave care, equipping them with this necessary knowledge is vital. Mobile learning is a simple way to convey information to young people that will enable them to learn about managing their money and other topics they may feel uncomfortable asking their teachers or peers about."

George Pearson, Managing Director at Pearson Publishing, said: "We have heard time and again from teachers how much support their pupils need with these subjects, yet busy schedules and stretched resources make it very difficult to do them justice. With the launch of MyLife we hope to give pupils access to the tools they need to develop their skills and resilience, helping to build stronger school communities."

MyLife is available for use on Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and can also be accessed via PC or Mac. See www.pearson.co.uk/mylife (https://www.pearson.co.uk/mylife.html) for the full list of resources and pricing.

Contact
Sarah Hardstaff
***@pearson.co.uk
