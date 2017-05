Pearson Publishing Launches App to Support Care Leavers

Foundations for Care Leavers

-- In partnership with a care leaver and the head of a virtual school, Pearson Publishing have created an app for young people leaving care., launched on 11th May 2017, is designed to support care leavers in their transition to independent living.Every year, around 10,000 young people leave foster or residential care. Care leavers are far more likely than their peers to be affected by self-harm and homelessness , and people in the criminal justice system are more likely to have had a care experience. Working with those from within the care system, Pearson Publishing aims to improve the outcomes for care leavers by providing support and information to ease transition into adulthood.The appcontains sections on education, housing, employment and managing money, as well as links to other useful sources of information. Developed as an interactive resource for smartphones, tablets and the web,also includes quizzes and audio case studies to enhance understanding.The app forms part of Pearson Publishing's work with virtual schools, looked after children and care leavers nationwide. Theirprovides app-based support to young people transitioning to independent adulthood, boosting employability and personal development.Author Sam said:"Working on the app was an absolutely amazing educational process. I wanted to make sure other young people never have to go through the run-around to find out information about university and other levels of education. The information and insight should give more hope and encouragement to care leavers to try higher study."Visit http://www.pearson.co.uk/ foundations.html to try out a preview of the app.ENDis an educational publisher and software developer based in Cambridge (separate from and unrelated to Pearson Education and Pearson Plc). The company provides mobile learning products to improve educational outcomes for disadvantaged children and young people, as well as training courses for the team around children looked after. Their mobile learning platformdelivers interactive educational content to smartphones, tablets and computers. For more information and previews ofresources, visit www.pearson.co.uk www.pearson.co.uk