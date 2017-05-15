News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pearson Publishing Launches App to Support Care Leavers
Every year, around 10,000 young people leave foster or residential care. Care leavers are far more likely than their peers to be affected by self-harm and homelessness , and people in the criminal justice system are more likely to have had a care experience. Working with those from within the care system, Pearson Publishing aims to improve the outcomes for care leavers by providing support and information to ease transition into adulthood.
The appcontains sections on education, housing, employment and managing money, as well as links to other useful sources of information. Developed as an interactive resource for smartphones, tablets and the web, Foundations also includes quizzes and audio case studies to enhance understanding.
The app forms part of Pearson Publishing's work with virtual schools, looked after children and care leavers nationwide. Their Care Leavers Library provides app-based support to young people transitioning to independent adulthood, boosting employability and personal development.
Author Sam said:
"Working on the app was an absolutely amazing educational process. I wanted to make sure other young people never have to go through the run-around to find out information about university and other levels of education. The information and insight should give more hope and encouragement to care leavers to try higher study."
Visit http://www.pearson.co.uk/
END
Notes for Editors:
Pearson Publishing Ltd is an educational publisher and software developer based in Cambridge (separate from and unrelated to Pearson Education and Pearson Plc). The company provides mobile learning products to improve educational outcomes for disadvantaged children and young people, as well as training courses for the team around children looked after. Their mobile learning platform nimbl delivers interactive educational content to smartphones, tablets and computers. For more information and previews of nimbl resources, visit www.pearson.co.uk.
Website: www.pearson.co.uk
Contact
Sarah Hardstaff
***@pearson.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 15, 2017