Andrew Somoza Joins the SOAR Performance Group Team

New Practice Leader Expands Sales Leadership Expertise at SOAR
 
 
ATLANTA - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- SOAR Performance Group announces the addition of Andrew Somoza to the SOAR team. Andrew is an experienced executive sales leader with a strong track record of achieving results with established and early stage technology companies to optimize and drive top line revenue. He brings to his affiliation with SOAR Performance Group an extensive skill-set as an executive and results-driven sales leader with over 20 years of experience in domestic and international SaaS-based and Enterprise solution sales.

Andrew is a passionate entrepreneur and has driven organizational success through strategy, direct sales, business development and talent development. Through his executive and sales management roles with Lancope, Borland Software Corporation and Starbase Corporation, Andrew was able to lay the foundation for growing early-stage technology startups into successful companies.

He was the Co-Founder/Vice President of Sales for Vendormate, a healthcare vendor management software provider, and grew sales with 100% year-over-year growth and 2,000 hospital clients in less than 5 years.  Andrew's involvement helped lead Vendormate to achieve a very successful exit for both investors and the management team.  Most recently, Andrew served as the President of uBack, a social impact fundraising platform.

"Andrew is a phenomenal sales leader and an excellent addition to the SOAR team. His experience in sales transformation will be a very valuable asset in advising our clients on reaching their sales performance goals", says Charlie Thackston, President and co-founder of SOAR Performance Group.

To learn more about other members of the team at SOAR Performance Group, go to http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/our-team/

About SOAR Performance Group (http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/)

SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. We accelerate results for our clients through the development and execution of new sales and go-to-market strategies. Clients achieve success through a unique process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on a comprehensive understanding and connection to each client's business.

