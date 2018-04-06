News By Tag
Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering Update
100 Supporters of Historically Black Colleges With An Engineering Program
Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, Inc., stressed that CCG's survey aims to look beyond recruitment relationships.
"What matters is the partners that are helping to build America's pipeline… The Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering list is about companies that help set the table before Thanksgiving,"
Taborn also noted the range of employers in the 2018 survey, from small startups named to the list for the first time to multinationals who have marked 15 consecutive years on the top supporters list.
Taborn also said the survey's methodology over 16 years has been simply to ask HBCU engineering deans which employers give the most support. The deans vote up their supporters and members of the non-profit AMIE are also able to vote. "We then combine those votes to come up with the list," he said.
'Attract, educate, graduate, and place minorities in engineering'
In her remarks, Veronica Nelson, who has served as executive director of AMIE since last spring, said although the 15 ABET-accredited HBCU engineering schools only make up less than 3 percent of the engineering schools across the United States, they produce 30 percent of black engineering bachelor degree graduates annually.
"They are a rich, untapped resource pool of minority engineers," she said.
Nelson said AMIE is committed to developing programs to promote and enhance minority students pursuing engineering careers, increase the talent pipeline, enable research and technology transfer agreements, and develop a diverse STEM pipeline.
"Our corporate and academic partnerships include scholarships, student internships, co-ops and full-time job opportunities,"
'What HBCUs do for America's workforce'
Dr. S. Keith Hargrove, who serves as Dean of the College of Engineering at Tennessee State University, spoke on the HBCU Engineering mission to increase the diversity of tomorrow's technical workforce.
"Each of us has an institution that provides support in a number of different ways," he said. "The university-industry model means the role that they play is investing in our institutions, programs, and hiring our outstanding graduates in a number of different areas."
"At Tennessee State University, Lockheed, Boeing, Raytheon, have invested funds in cybersecurity;
'Growing a diverse workforce key to national pipeline'
Mr. Oliver "Bo" Leslie, national chairman of the BEYA Alumni HBCU Initiative, said top supporters recognize that it is a win-win for their organizations, the schools, students, and the nation.
"Before my retirement from the corporate world in 2014, I spent a number of years managing a program in a major defense division, with technology transfer and intellectual capital. There was proven track record of cost-effective solutions at HBCU engineering schools," Leslie said.
"Partnerships play an important role in business. Being a top supporter means having access to bright young students that help diversify the workforce. This is key to our national talent pipeline."
Derek McGowan, program manager for diversity at Lockheed Martin, a longtime supporter of the BEYA STEM Conference and AMIE, said Lockheed's leadership see it as an "intentional effort" to support HBCU engineering schools.
"We are moving from a relationship to a true partnership that helps develop and invest the talent that we seek," he said. 'It's time for all of us to get involved and engaged. Let's stop talking about how we can't find the talent and help develop talent at HBCUs. We have been a corporate partner for years and we are seeing a banner year of recruitment."
Visit us at http://intouch.ccgmag.com/
About US Black Engineer & Information Technology Magazine
US Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine is published by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG). CCG is dedicated to celebrating diversity and promoting equal opportunity for minorities and women in the fields of engineering, science, and information technology.
About Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE)
AMIE develops industry, government and university partnerships to achieve diversity in the engineering workforce. AMIE's coalition provides a holistic opportunity to influence and access talent, educators, and businesses in promoting minority student pursuit of engineering and achieving greater diversity in the engineering workforce.
