TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Establishing Effective and Efficient Internal Investigations
TKG /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: A Comprehensive Guide in Establishing Effective and Efficient Internal Investigations LIVE Webcast. This event is scheduled on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).
Event Synopsis:
Internal investigations are important measures for companies to ensure the security, compliance, and ethical standards of their businesses. These measures are necessary to improve one's protection program against threats that arise internally, and to prevent these threats from posing worse problems in the future. Moreover, conducting an effective and efficient internal investigation also helps companies minimize the risk of investigations from outside counsel, thus, saving them from costly and tiresome investigation probes.
The Knowledge Group has assembled a panel of key thought leaders to help the audience better understand the significance of having an effective and efficient internal investigation program. Speakers will bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of establishing and conducting these investigations - from problem identification to proper actions to be taken, among other things.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following topics:
· Components of Internal Investigation
· Effective and Efficient Internal Investigation Program in 2018
· The Internal Investigation Process
· Key Risk Areas
· Tips and Strategies
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Mr. William E. Donnelly
Attorney
Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.
Mr. Bradley Henry
Member
Henry Baysan PLLC
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
