April 2018
Ventura County Board of Supervisors Reappoints Two Workforce Development Board Members

Roger Rice i deputy superintendent of student services at the Ventura County Office of Education. Patricia Schulz is CEO of The Arc of Ventura County.
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- The Ventura County Board of Supervisors reappointed two members of the Workforce Development Board (WDB) of Ventura County to serve for additional three-year terms.

Roger Rice, deputy superintendent of student services at the Ventura County Office of Education, has been a WDB member since 2013. He currently serves as vice chair of the WDB programs committee.

Patricia Schulz, CEO of The Arc of Ventura County, has served as a member of the WDB since 2015. She is chair of the WDB membership committee.

"Our board members strive to ensure that our county workforce has the necessary training and high-level skills so local businesses can grow and compete in a global economy," says Vic Anselmo, WDB chair. "We are grateful to Roger and Patricia that they are committed to continuing those efforts on the WDB."

Members of the WDB include leaders from business, economic development, education, labor, government and community-based organizations.

About the Workforce Development Board
The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County administers federal funds that help to support America's Job Center of California locations and other free job seeker, youth, and employer programs and services in Ventura County. For more information, call 800-500-7705 or visit http://workforceventuracounty.org.

