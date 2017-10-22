News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Workforce Development Board of Ventura County Adds Three New Members
Members of the WDB include leaders from business, economic development, education, labor, government and community-based organizations.
Joining the WDB are Jaime Mata, regional director of the Center for Employment Training (CET), Marilyn Jansen, delegate and membership department representative for United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Local 770 and Connie Chan, deputy division chief for the State of California's Los Angeles Coastal Workforce Services Division. All were appointed to three-year terms.
Mata directs six CET non-profit training centers across four states from offices in Oxnard. CET serves migrant and seasonal farm workers, unemployed youth, displaced workers, refugees and immigrants, homeless and other disadvantaged populations. Jansen has over 40 years of experience in grocery retail, and is a long-time labor union representative and volunteer with community-based organizations. Chan has been involved in economic and workforce development as a board member of the Los Angeles County and Santa wcj Barbara County WDBs and served on the Youth Council of the Southeast Los Angeles County WDB.
"All those who volunteer on our board are dedicated to advancing business growth, workforce training and education and increasing the number of well-paying jobs in Ventura County," says Vic Anselmo, WDB chair. "Our new board members have the experience and know-how to help make this happen."
The Board of Supervisors reappointed Anselmo, Gregory Liu, Bruce Stenslie and Celina Zacarias for additional three-year terms.
Members of the WDB include leaders from business, economic development, education, labor, government and community-based organizations.
About the Workforce Development Board
The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County administers federal funds that help to support America's Job Center of California locations and other free job seeker, youth, and employer programs and services in Ventura County. For more information, call 800-500-7705 or visit http://workforceventuracounty.org.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@agency2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse