Workforce Development Board of Ventura County Names New Chair
Vic Anselmo is the new chair and Gregory Liu is vice chair of the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County.
Anselmo is owner and CEO of Applied Powdercoat, Inc. in Oxnard. "I'm honored to be elected WDB chair," says Anselmo. "WDB's goal is to connect people with the resources that will make them a success. It's for those who are seeking work as well as businesses who are looking for quality employees. Many people are unaware of the free career and business services available to them. The best place to access these services is through the WDB. We plan to recharge our efforts to get the word out. WDB can change lives and businesses. My own company benefited from WDB by taking advantage of employee training funding and guidance that helped the company run more efficiently."
WDB Vice-Chair Gregory Liu is owner/CEO of Jaxx Manufacturing, Inc. in Simi Valley and returning board member Gregory Barnes is director of safety and environmental health at Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks.
"Our board is strong and committed to our county's employees and employers," says Jim Faul, outgoing WDB board chair. "Vic will guide the board through the opportunities and challenges that come when tasked with growing our county's employer and employment base."
Members of the WDB include leaders from business, economic development, education, labor, government and community-based organizations.
About the Workforce Development Board
The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County administers federal funds that help to support America's Job Center of California locations and other free job seeker, youth, and employer programs and services in Ventura County. For more information, call 800-500-7705 or visit http://workforceventuracounty.org.
