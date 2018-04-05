News By Tag
GEO Jobe Announces Web Maps for WordPress plug-in V1.3.2 - Add the power of "where" to WordPress
Web Maps is designed to bridge the gap between authoritative maps registered with ArcGIS Online and WordPress - the most widely used CMS on the market.
The Web Maps for WordPress plugin integrates the power of "where" into your pages and posts with interactive maps exposing authoritative content. Web Maps for WordPress is designed to bridge the gap between authoritative and community created maps registered with ArcGIS Online and WordPress (the most widely used CMS on the market). Using the plug-in, search public maps available from ArcGIS Online. All public web maps registered with ArcGIS Online that have a name or contain tags matching your keywords will be returned.
How it Works
While editing pages or posts, you'll notice the addition of an "Add Map" button next to "Add Media". The Add Map button is designed to provide WordPress users with a more streamlined process for embedding web maps in their pages and posts. While very similar to the Add Media button, Add Map puts millions of interactive maps at the fingertips of bloggers, website creators, media outlets and news organizations.
• Once a map has been selected, the user is presented with a variety of settings that can be configured before the map is embedded.
• Size, Show Zoom Control, Show Scale Bar, Show Legend, Show Description, Show Location Search, Show Basemap Selector, Show "View Larger Map" Link
• Set your own custom map extents and create a map marker to display.
• Embedded maps are fully interactive, which means that users can zoom in/out and identify features on the map.
• All visible data and capabilities exposed on each map layer are optionally controlled within ArcGIS Online by the map creator.
• For layers with pop-ups enabled, users can click on features to see additional information in a pop-up dialog.
• Additional map controls exposed to the user (scale bar, legend, etc.) are determined on the WordPress side by the map settings.
This from David Hansen, GEO Jobe COO, "Using this plugin, millions of WordPress users will be able to seamlessly join together the power of both the ArcGIS Online and WordPress platforms. Bloggers now have direct access to the world's largest repository of geospatial content using a familiar user interface."
About GEO Jobe
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis. Visit with the GEO Jobe team at the 2018 ESRIUC, Booth #2031
